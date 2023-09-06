With all four large schools from Wilson County in the same region for the first time, there will be a lot of intra-county matchups over the next few weeks, starting with Friday’s visit from Wilson Central to Green Hill in a battle of 3-0 teams.
In fact, every week except one (not counting the Week 8 open date for all county teams) will feature two Wilson teams going at it.
But there are also three teams in Region 4-6 A and those games are also important as Lebanon travels to Cookeville and Mt. Juliet goes to Warren County.
Watertown will step out of its region but face a next-door rival as DeKalb County comes down from Smithville for the Battle of Sparta Pike at Robinson Stadium.
Region play has yet to begin in Division II. Friendship Christian will play a crossover game at Franklin Grace Christian while Mt. Juliet Christian goes on the road to face public school Red Boiling Springs.
Wilson Central at Green HillThe rubber meets the road on the Hill as the Wildcats and Hawks put perfect records on the line in the Region 4-6A opener for both.
For Wilson Central coach Ben Kuhn, it’s a return to Green Hill where he served as offensive coordinator. The Hawks’ offensive brain trust, Zac White and Traye Aric, served in that role for the Wildcats last season.
“We’ve exceeded expectations, I think,” Kuhn said, whose Wildcats have lost both previous matches with the Hawks. “We’ve just got to keep focused on the process and let everything take care of itself.
“Anytime you’re playing another Wilson County school, there’s a little more on the table. It’s up to us to make it a rivalry game because the past two results have not been very much rivalry specific. We’re hoping we can compete with them and we can show we belong as that top tier of Wilson County schools. But we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
“Is it a rivalry game?” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “I do agree it’s an in-county game, so that makes it important.
“Two region openers… I think that’s the only thing that makes it important. All the other stuff is added. For us, it’s just a region against an in-county opponent and that’s as far as it goes for us.”
Most of the first generation of Hawk offensive standouts graduated last year. But senior holdover running back Niko Duffie is still around. And while former QB Cade Mahoney holds all of the school career passing records, his successor, Kannon Burroughs, set the single-game passing mark of 279 yards last week against Summit.
“They’ve done a really good job up there on offense,” Kuhn said. “Very explosive. I like the way our defense is playing. But we’re going to have to see how it matches up against what they like to do up there.
“Kannon’s a great kid. He had a big year last year on the freshman team. He’s got a great arm. He’s super athletic. He’s very similar to what Cade was when I was up there. Offensively, they had to replace a lot of people, but you look at the way they’ve played, they’ve done a great job replacing those guys. The offensive line’s played really good… Defensively, they’re a typical Hunter Long-Josh Crouch defense. They play hard. They fly to the football. I think it’s going to be a fun matchup.”
Kuhn has sung the praises of his offensive line all season. Crouch doesn’t disagree.
“They’re big up front,” Crouch said. “They’ve got a good offensive line.
“Defensively, they’ve got a lot of starters back from last year. They’re a solid up front. They’re big up front… (Ethan) Kimes, offensively and defensively, is an impressive kid. He’s a good football player… Nobody’s really run the ball on them. I think they’re averaging just at 11 points a game given up. They’re a really great defense and so we’ll have our hands full seeing if we can score any points at all.”
Lebanon at CookevilleBoth teams are 2-1 with Cookeville coming off a 42-35 win over rival White County. It’s the Region 4-6A opener for the Cavaliers while the Blue Devils opened league play last week with a 35-13 thumping of Warren County.
“They’ve got a lot of kids out, a lot of numbers,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Cavaliers. “The excitement is ramped up around the program. They feel like they’re fighting for a playoff spot.”
Cookeville revolves around junior quarterback Blake Owen, described by Gentry as “their best football player.”
“He’s a big kid, about 6-foot-1, 215 pounds,” Gentry said. “Runs very physical between the tackles. Twice against White County he carried four or five into the end zone on his back. He’s going to be a very very good football player. It’s going to be very important that we tackle well and gang-tackle him and make him throw the ball. That’s not what they want to do. They want to 75% run. It’s very important that we make them do what they don’t want to do.”
Cookeville runs tight formations which emphasize power, old-school stuff.
“One of their best plays would remind you of the wedge play from the olden days,” Gentry said. “They’ll be inside running their feet, kicking out on one side and kicking out on the other side and here you go. A mass of bodies.”
Cookeville runs a 4-2-5 and/or a 50.
“They’ll give us a lot of looks to try to confuse us up front, see how that goes,” Gentry said.
Kickoff at Jelly Watson Stadium will be at 7:30 p.m. to make sure the Blue Devils have time to bus to Cookeville in plenty of time for kickoff.
DeKalb County at WatertownThe Purple Tigers are coming off their first loss of the season 27-21 at Sequatchie County last week in a game in which second-half mistakes were Watertown’s undoing in the Region 4-3A opener.
“We shot ourself in the foot,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “We had two fumbles and had a botched kick return. We had pretty much four turnovers in the second half which killed us.”
DeKalb County is 1-2 win a win over Livingston Academy and losses to Warren County and Smith County.
“They really like throwing the ball,” Webster said of DeKalb’s Tigers. “They’re going to be 2-by-2, 3-by-1 spread. They got some sniffer stuff for the run game. They got a good little QB back. They have good receivers and a running back. They have decent size and speed.
“Defense they pretty much base out of a 50. You’ll see a little even front.”
Friendship Christian at Franklin Grace ChristianThe Commanders had a harrowing experience last week in running their win streak to a school-record 16 games as they fell behind by two touchdowns and didn’t take their first lead until the fourth quarter before putting away visiting Columbia Academy 42-21.
“I told the guys at halftime we shot ourselves in the foot,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “We snapped the ball over the punter’s head that set up one. We gave up a long pass on a jump ball. It wasn’t where they manhandled us. Things happened to keep us from keeping drives going. I told them at half, ‘Hey, we’re good. Just take the opening kickoff, go down and score and we’ll be fine.’ We were able to do that.
“It was good for our guys. We needed to see us in that situation earlier than later in the season. The kids really reacted very well to it. You never know how a team reacts when it gets down. I thought they handled it very well.”
Grace is 1-1 following a 42-13 loss to Middle Tennessee Christian last week. A passing team for years, the Lions have evolved into a more physical team.
“Right now, we’re still, this early in the season, focused on us,” McNeal said. “What is it improvement-wise that we did last game and what things we got to continue. If we do that, then we’ll take care of what we need to.”
Mt. Juliet at Warren CountyAfter playing at Gallatin’s historic Waveyard/Calvin Short Field last week, the Golden Bears will visit another venerable venue this week in Nunley Stadium.
“I love that stadium,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “It’s a great setting.”
The team that calls the stadium home is 1-2 for the season following a 35-13 loss at Lebanon last week.
“(Coach) Matt Turner has always done a really good job up front,” Perry said. “I feel like they are one of the better gap scheme-blocking teams that we face. They’ve got some traditional wing-T in what they do, but they also spread it out some.
“Defensively, they’ve shown both even and odd fronts. But mostly, it’s been split coverage stuff. They’ve had moments this year where they’ve been really really good and then they’ve had some breakdowns. They’ve had a pretty tough early schedule, too.”
Mt. Juliet is 3-0 and 1-0 following a 32-26 win at Gallatin last week in a game which saw the Golden Bears squander much of a big lead.
“It was a good football game,” Perry said. “Gallatin never quit.
“We have got to clean up some penalty stuff. It reared its ugly head. We had a long touchdown called back that would have opened it up to three scores again late in that game. If we can get to 48 minutes of football, maybe we’ve got a pretty decent football team.”
Mt. Juliet Christian at Red Boiling SpringsThe Saints are coming off their first loss of the season 35-7 to Providence Christian.
“You learn from your mistakes and now you’re ready to get back after it,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “We’re looking forward to this week.”
Like the Saints, Red Boiling Springs is 2-1 with wins over Sunbright and Pickett County sandwiched around a loss to Midway.
“They’ve got a 6-4 quarterback reminiscent of Ben Roethlisberger. He throws the ball all over the place. They’re pretty much a spread team. They’re going to put the ball in the air all night long
“(Defensively) they run a 4-3.”
Davis is the Saints should have everyone available for Friday night.
