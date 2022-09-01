Wilson Central wins tri-match as Eller fires 69

Wilson Central’s Meredith Eller tees off on her way to a 3-under 69, the lowest score for a Lady Wildcat in at least 10 years and possibly a school record.

 Submitted

MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s golf teams swept a Wilson County tri-match with Mt. Juliet and Green Hill on Tuesday at Pine Creek.

The Lady Wildcats’ Meredith Eller was on fire with a 3-under 69, the lowest by a WCHS girl in at least 10 years. Haley Lannom notched a 92 for a 161 team score. Ava Graham and Chloe Lowe both carded 110.

