Wilson Central wins tri-match as Eller fires 69

MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s golf teams swept a Wilson County tri-match with Mt. Juliet and Green Hill on Tuesday at Pine Creek.
The Lady Wildcats’ Meredith Eller was on fire with a 3-under 69, the lowest by a WCHS girl in at least 10 years. Haley Lannom notched a 92 for a 161 team score. Ava Graham and Chloe Lowe both carded 110.
Wilson Central’s boys won with a 344, followed by Mt. Juliet’s 362 and Green Hill’s 363.
Mt. Juliet’s Cooper Gettler was low medalist with an even-par 72.
Eli Kibbe led the Wildcats with a third-place finish via a 78. Owen Weber turned in an 83, Griffin Smith 90, Ethan Marcum 94, Konnor Adelsberger 95 and Trevor Katzenmiller and Tyler Griffin with 105 each.
Wilson Central will next head up Highway 109 to Gallatin’s Country Hills for a tri-match next Tuesday with host Hendersonville and Liberty Creek.
School record? It’s not know if Eller’s 69 is a school record. But Debbie Hill, who coached WCHS’ golf teams for much of the 2000s, said it didn’t happen during her tenure which covered the careers of her daughters, Kellie and Amy O’Connell, who both played college golf. Kellie is a member of the Wilson Central Sports Hall of Fame.
Blue Devils win Sumner tri-matchLebanon’s boys defeated Station Camp and Hendersonville in a golf tri-match Tuesday in Sumner County.
Garrett Oliver led the Blue Devils with an 82 while James Pierce turned in a career-low 83. John Hodge had an 87, Jackson Lakeman 95 and Carter Pope 98.
Lebanon’s girls won by forfeit as the other schools didn’t have enough players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.