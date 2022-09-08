HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls and boys won a District 8-AA tri-match Tuesday at Country Hills.
The Wildcats won the boys’ match with 352 points. Runner-up Hendersonville had 371 and Liberty Creek 406.
Central’s Eli Kibbe finished second individually with a 77. Teammate Ethan Marcum was fourth with an 87 while Owen Weber’s 92 was good for fifth. Griffin Smith and Konnor Adelsberger tied for sixth with a 96.
The Lady Wildcats’ Meredith Eller was girls’ low medalist with an 81 as Wilson Central turned in a 161. Haley Lannom was second with an 86. Chloe Lowe was third with a 118.
Wilson Central will return to Sumner County next Tuesday for a district match at Long Hollow against Lebanon and Gallatin. Tee time is set for 1 p.m.
