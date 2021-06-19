Cumberland cross country coach Jim Seckel announced the signing of Wilson Central-graduate Jacob Harzbecker to scholarship papers for the 2021-22 academic year.
Harzbecker is a Lebanon native who earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track for the Wildcats. Harzbecker was the District 9-AAA champion at the 800m this past spring.
He helped the Wildcats post a first-place finish in the 4x800 meter relay and finished in third place at the 1,600 meter.
He will run both track and cross country for the Phoenix.
He plans to study education while at Cumberland and wants to pursue a master’s degree and become a high school teacher and coach.
Harzbecker enjoys reading, playing guitar, and grilling when he is not running.
He is the son of Paul Harzbecker and Jennifer Esters.
Texan signs with women’s teamCumberland cross country coach Jim Seckel announces the addition of Hope Britt to the 2021-22 women’s recruiting class.
Britt is a native of Thrall, Texas, and attended Providence Homeschool. She lettered in cross country, track and field and soccer while in high school. She finished third in the state home school meet in the 800m and fourth in the 1600m in 2021. Britt had a strong showing at the TAIAO State Track Meet, finishing first in the 1600m and third in the 800m this past season.
“Hope is a great fit for our program,” Seckel said, “We are getting an athlete who is self-motivated, has a great work ethic and is a great teammate. She is the perfect addition to complete our fall 2021 recruiting class.”
Britt plans to study kinesiology while at Cumberland. She wants to use her degree to help others, particularly in the prevention and recovery of sports-related injuries.
She is the daughter of Chris and Wendy Britt.
