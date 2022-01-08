Wilson County athletics shut down until at least Sunday

The snow which shut down everything from roads to fast food restaurants put the kibosh on local high school athletics during the second half of the week.
Wilson County Schools athletic director Chuck Whitlock said extra-curricular activities were shut down Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“We’re holding out a glimmer of hope for practice Sunday,” Whitlock said. “That’s only if conditions improve.”
Metro Nashville’s Cane Ridge had basketball games with Mt. Juliet (Thursday) and Green Hill (Friday) called off. Green Hill has rescheduled its game for 3 p.m. Feb. 5 on the Hill.
There was no word on the Mt. Juliet game. That, as well as Wilson Central's schedule trip to Station Camp last night are non-district games and don't have to be played.
But Watertown’s trip to Westmoreland will almost certainly be rescheduled as it’s in the new District 6-2A.
Lebanon had an open date last night.
Friendship Christian had homecoming scheduled for last night with Ezell-Harding. It has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 22 with festivities beginning at 2:30 p.m., the girls’ game at 3 and the boys to follow. Like that game, Mt. Juliet Christian’s game to Nashville Christian scheduled for yesterday is a District 4-IIA double header and will have to be rescheduled.
Whitlock said the Wilson County middle school tournament, scheduled for this weekend, had to be canceled. Because of the James C. Haile State Tournament getting under way next weekend and other events, there’s no opportunity to rescheduled the event, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.