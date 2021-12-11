The inaugural Wilson County Classic, featuring seniors from all seven Wilson County high school football teams, has been pushed back 23 hours to 1 p.m. Sunday at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field due to the weather forecast.
The weather prompted the annual Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Game to be moved up from Friday to Thursday at Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium, giving the half dozen players participating in both games a couple of days in between.
Shavez Jobe, founder of OnTopAthletics which is putting on the Wilson County game, said he had kicked around the idea of a local all-star game for a few years before deciding to do it this time.
“You don’t realize the talent we have in Wilson County that is spread out until you see them all together,” Jobe said Friday after watching practices this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.