Twenty-six wrestlers, including 12 from Wilson Central, will represent Wilson County in the TSSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships this weekend at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Arena in Franklin.
Wilson Central, which won its eighth Region 6 championship in the last nine years last weekend, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet will compete in Class AAA. Watertown has a pair in A-AA while Friendship Christian has two in Division II.
Action begins Thursday in AAA with first-and second-round matches as well as the first two rounds of consolations during the 3 p.m. session. There are 32 entrants in each of the 14 weight classes in AAA.
Class AAA quarterfinals and third and fourth rounds of consolations will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Also, A-AA (with 16-wrestler brackets) will get under way with round of 16, quarterfinal and consolation matches. Division II (with eight per class) will begin with quarterfinals and first-round consolations.
Championship semifinals in all divisions will begin at 5 p.m. as well as consolation bouts.
Consolation semifinals, finals and fifth place in all divisions will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The championship finals in all divisions will start at 4:30 p.m.
A look at Wilson County’s entries by weight class:
CLASS AAA 106 poundsWilson Central freshman Nicholas Mercante, the Region 6 champion, will take on Volunteer freshman Evan Glass. Lebanon’s Kashis Redd will battle Dobyns Bennett’s Cannon Mullins in another first-round meeting of ninth-graders. Mercante and Redd could meet in the semifinals.
113Wilson Central junior Thomas (Hunter) Borders won this weight in 2018 and finished third last year. The Region 6 champ will open this year against Morristown East 11th-grader Junior Garcia.
120Wilson Central senior Grant Fetters, who finished third in the region, was fourth at 106 pounds in 2018. He will open with Cleveland junior Jackson Bradford, who went from sixth to first at 113 pounds from 2018 to ’19.
In the same bracket are Lebanon junior Ross Keith and Soddy-Daisy sophomore Tristan Hight.
A Keith-Fetters semifinals bout could be in the offing.
126Wilson Central junior Avery Warnock, runner-up in the region, will take on Maryville senior Zuriel Hampton-Coffin.
132Wilson Central freshman Riley Fort, runner-up in the region, will take on Maryville ninth-grader Cash Contreras. In the other bracket, Lebanon junior Dejuan Williamson will battle Arlington sophomore Jacob Roaten.
138Wilson Central junior Alan (Cole) Fort, Riley’s brother, will try to improve on his fifth-place finish from last year as the region runner-up opens against Arlington sophomore Aiden Nettleton.
145Wilson Central sophomore Steven Fisak finished fourth at 126 last year. The region runner-up will face Collierville 10th-grader Cameron Cook. In the other bracket, Lebanon junior Eli Clemmons, third at 106 two years ago, will take on Soddy-Daisy senior Cole Prestwood.
152Wilson Central senior Levi Stone finished fourth at 160 last year. After shedding a little weight, the region runner-up will take on David Crockett’s Teagan Waycaster. In the other bracket,
Mt. Juliet junior Tanner Higham will battle Shelbyville senior Christopher Grier.
160All three Wilson County AAA schools are represented here. Lebanon junior Ryan Wood will battle Cordova 11th-grader Isaiah Vetrone. In the other bracket, Mt. Juliet’s Aiden Smith will take on heritage’s Isaiah Fagg in a battle of sophomores. Another meeting of 10th-graders will feature Wilson Central’s Anthony Pyron, the Region 6 champ, and Maryville’s Wes Day. A Smith-Pyron match could happen in the semifinals. Pyron was called up from the junior-varsity team last week to replace the injured Brady Jarvis and went on to finish fourth in the region.
170Wilson Central freshman Anthony Glasgow, the region champ, will take on Knoxville Halls junior Caden Elliott.
182Wilson Central sophomore Matthew Hills, who finished third in the region, will face Bearden senior Samuel Hensley.
195Mt. Juliet junior Dominic Love will take on Jefferson County freshman Dylan Ashley.
220Lebanon junior Eli Nelms will battle Dobyns Bennett senior Jessee Greer.
285Wilson Central junior Jesse Richardson, coming off the region championship, will take on Sevier County’s Axel Antunez.
In the other bracket, Mt. Juliet’s Wade Savage will face Summit’s Ryan Smith in a battle of sophomores.
CLASS A-AA 126Watertown sophomore Andrew Green will take on Hixson’s Vladimir Hollingshead.
285
Watertown junior Isaac Stutts will take on Alcoa freshman Lance Williams.
DIVISION II 120Friendship Christian freshman Chase Eakes will take on fellow ninth-grader Jack Ward of Brentwood Academy.
285Friendship senior Ryan Jackson has two top-four finishes in this class already — fourth in 2018 and second in ’19. He’ll open with Father Ryan junior Elijah Wilson.
