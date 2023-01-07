Wilson County Middle School hoops tourney this weekend

The Wilson County Middle School Tournament will be held at two locations this weekend.
The girls will play at Walter J. Baird where the host Devilettes will be the top seed and play at 3 p.m. today against the winner of a noon game between No. 5-seed Winfree Bryant and No. 4 West Wilson.
Watertown has moved up to the Large Division where No. 3 Tuckers Crossroads will take on No. 2 Carroll-Oakland at 9 a.m. today with the winner facing No. 1 Southside for the championship at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The boys tournament will be held at Mt. Juliet Middle School’s Tommy Martin Gym where the host Golden Bears are the top seed in the Large Division and will await the winner of No. 5 Winfree Bryant and No. 4 West Wilson (who play at 9 a.m. today) at noon.
No. 3 Walter J. Baird and No. 2 Gladeville will meet in the other semifinal at 10:30 a.m. The winners will play for the championship at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Four teams are in the Small Division. No. 4 Tuckers Crossroads will take on No. 1 Carroll-Oakland at 1:30 p.m. today, followed by No. 3 Watertown vs. No. 2 Southside at 3. The winners will play for the title at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Baird boys beat Carroll-OaklandWalter J. Baird’s boys closed their regular season Thursday night with a 40-25 triumph at Carroll-Oakland.
The Blue Devils led 13-6 at the first-quarter break, 27-11 at halftime and 32-18 through three periods as they improved to 8-4.
Amaure Manier tossed in 12 points and Sam Robertson 11 for Walter J. Baird. Deonte Wilson finished with five points, Jaden Stafford four, Elliott Greer a 3-pointer, Zaiden Humes-Reese and Jason Singleton two apiece and Gyan Ezeta a free throw.
Baird will next play in the semifinals of the Wilson County Tournament against Gladeville at 10:30 a.m. today at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Tommy Martin Gym. The winner will play for the championship at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Southside rolls to Eighth Grade winSouthside’s boys celebrated Eighth-Grade Night with a 54-7 hammering of Union Heights on Thursday.
The Saints led 22-0 at the first-quarter break and 33-1 at halftime as they improved to 8-10.
Colby Scott scored 12 points and Kaden Jefferson 10 for Southside. Nathan Dickson dropped in nine points, Darnell Scott eight, Evan Pfaff five, Cayden Clark and Junior Bautista four each and Nate Presley two.
Southside will take on Watertown in the Small Division of the Wilson County Tournament at 3 p.m. today at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Tommy Martin Gym. The winner will play for the championship at 3 p.m. Sunday.
