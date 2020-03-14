High school and middle school sports in Wilson County will be suspended through at least March 22 with a few exceptions, a Wilson County Schools official confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Chuck Whitlock, the health services supervisor who also serves as the district’s athletic director, confirmed the decision made by schools director Donna Wright and deputy director Mickey Hall in conjunction with the closing of schools next week due to the threat of the coronavirus. Lebanon Special Schools District has also canceled classes for next week.
Some of the exceptions include teams on spring break trips will be allowed to play their games as scheduled as well as the Lebanon girls and Mt. Juliet boys basketball teams in the TSSAA Championships, which was suspended beginning with yesterday’s girls’ semifinal round and going through next week’s boys’ tournament. They will be allowed to continue to practice until their seasons in the tournament are completed or the events are canceled. The Board of Control is expected to meet via conference call Tuesday to discuss its options.
“We got a few out of town,” Whitlock said. “We’ll let them continue playing in their tournaments. We got two teams in Pigeon Forge, one in Gulf Shores… We’re going to let them finish.
“We have the two basketball teams still alive.”
Games scheduled Thursday were allowed to proceed.
“We had a few games scheduled for (Thursday),” Whitlock said. “Due to the late notification, we’re allowing to go as scheduled.”
Athletics will be shut down, including practices, through March 22 with practices and games resuming March 23, as of right now.
“We’ve got a blanket until the 22nd and will evaluate going forward,” Whitlock said.
TSSAA also sent out a release yesterday to schools regarding spring sports, reminding them there is no requirement for teams to play a regular-season schedule to participate in postseason tournaments in May.
Here is that release:
“As the situation continues to evolve daily with COVID-19, we have received a number of inquiries from schools/school systems who are considering suspending classes and/or extracurricular activities for an extended period of time. We are also aware that conversations are taking place at the state and federal level which may impact travel, extracurricular activities and the educational system as a whole.
We would like to remind you that there is no TSSAA requirement for schools to play regular season games in spring sports. We realize that a number of districts and regions use regular season results for seeding purposes at postseason tournaments. We encourage administrators to begin conversations with other schools in your district/region to discuss how these cancellations will be treated for the purposes of postseason seeding. Should your district/region choose to play a postseason tournament, all schools in your district/region that wish to participate in the tournament must be included in the bracket regardless of how many games each school has played during the regular season.
Scheduling and participating in regular season contests during the spring is totally left up to the discretion of the administration and/or LEA of the schools involved. We realize that the situation is changing rapidly and events around the country are influencing what discretion can or cannot be given to administrators or LEA. We will continue to monitor the situation and we encourage each member school to consult with their local health department and medical professionals to help with these decisions. Please continue to review the key planning considerations for event planning should you decide to allow regular season play.”
Also affected are camps such as Mt. Juliet’s spring volleyball clinic for kids, whose March 21 session has been canceled, coach Jennifer Wilson announced.
Youth sports also affected
In addition to school sports, youth leagues are also affected by COVID-19, the official name for coronavirus.
Wilson United Soccer League has canceled all practices, meetings and activities through March 22, including a coaches clinic on the 22nd, in an email sent by league president Jason Moles on Thursday.
This came on the heels of last week’s tornadoes which damaged the league’s fields at the Lebanon airport. In his email, Moles thanks those who helped get the fields back into playing condition.
Lebanon Youth Baseball and Lebanon Girls Softball Association already faced a delay in the start of their seasons due to the March 3 tornado which tore through Baird Park, severely damaging dugouts, fences, scoreboards, light towers and press boxes.
