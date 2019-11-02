Both Mt. Juliet teams, Wilson Central's girls and Watertown's boys will be joined by individuals from Lebanon and Friendship Christian in the TSSAA State Cross Country Championships today at Steeplechase in Nashville's Percy Warner Park.
It will be rise and shine for Lebanon senior India Mastin, Wilson Central girls Diana Denemark, Autumn Herman, Mia Jones, Elina Malancea, Makenna Merkley, Kaitlyn Randolph and Haven Thompson and Mt. Juliet's Lindsey Armstrong, Ashley Bergman, Lucy Ephrem, Sydney Jaynes, Jalyn Jenkins, Claire Luecke and Kasey Quezada in the girls' Large Class race which will go off at 10 a.m.
Blue Devil junior Aiden Britt will be on the startling line 45 minutes later, joined by Mt. Juliet's Jorge Baeztrevino, Henry Griffin, Mena Helmy, Aaron Isbell, Kaden Phillips, Tyler Stewart and Isaac Walmsley for the Large Class boys' race.
Division II-A will be up next at 11:30 a.m. with Friendship Christian sophomore Hope Ilias on the starting line for the Lady Commanders. FCS senior Nathan Mangrum will be in the boys' race at 12:05 p.m.
Watertown boys Greer Davis, Bryant Felkins, Dylan Hight, Braden Leffew, Matthew McKinley and Jay Roderick will compete in the Small Class race, which will be the final one of eight run for the day, at 2:35 p.m.
