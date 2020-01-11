Wilson County's all-state selections

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat/File
Watertown's Deramus Carey (4) will be remembered for his running back exploits. But the senior also played defense and was named to the Class 2-A all-state defensive team as an athlete by both the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association (TnFCA) and the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, the only Wilson County athlete named by both groups, earlier this week.
