Though the field for the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships have been cut from 32 to 16 per weight class, Wilson County is sending 24 wrestlers to this weekend’s meet at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin.
Wilson Central leads the way with nine wrestlers, including three who have medaled in the past. Mt. Juliet is sending four boys and three girls. Green Hill is sending seven boys and Watertown one.
The institution of a sectional round between the regional and state cut the field in half. Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet are in Class AA while Green Hill and Watertown in Class A.
Representing Wilson Central are freshman James Hicks (106 pounds), sophomore Paul Johnson (113), junior Nicholas Mercante (120, finished fifth at 113 in 2021 and fourth at 108 in ’20), junior Connor Warnock (126), junior Wendell Myers (138), junior Riley Fort (145, was fourth in ’21 and sixth in ’20, both at 132), senior Brady Jarvis (160, fifth at this weight last year), junior Noah Todd (220, was runner up at this weight last year) and senior Tanner Hansen (285).
For Mt. Juliet, sophomore Alex Velazquez will join Warnock at 126. Senior Anthony Pyron is the only returning medalist at 170 where he was third last year. Sophomore William Czerniak will compete at 182 while senior Wade Savage will join Hansen in the 285 bracket.
The Lady Bears will be represented by sophomore Marisa Romero at 120 and a pair of freshmen — Julia Jirka at 165 and Abigail Griffin at 185.
In Class A, Green Hill will send junior Jordan Gainey at 120, sophomore Colton Reid at 126, senior Harrison Bartoshesky (138), senior Aiden Smith (152), senior Billy Tate (160), sophomore Jake Stacey (170) and junior Nathan Downey (182).
Watertown junior Kashis Redd will join Reid in the 126 bracket.
The Division II state meet was held last weekend at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville where Friendship Christian had three wrestlers compete.
Sophomore Tyson Wolcott was fifth at 138 after finishing in the same position at 132 last year. Junior Chase Eakes was sixth at 152 after a fourth-place finish at 120 in 2020 and fifth at 126 in ’21. Freshman James Davenport was sixth at 195.
The DI meet will begin at 3 p.m. today with the round of 16, followed by the championship quarterfinals at 7. Consolations begin at 10 a.m. Friday and will continue in the early afternoon while championship semifinals will begin at noon. Consolation semis will start at 6:30.
Third- and fifth-place matches will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and the championships at 2 p.m.
