Wilson County sends nine teams to TYSA Football Championships

Lebanon and Mt. Juliet will send a combined nine teams to the inaugural TYSA Football Championships this Saturday at Smyrna’s Lee Victory Park.
Lebanon’s PeeWee team is the sole representative of the Lebanon Youth Football & Cheer program. Coach Matt Lane’s team defeated Donelson 44-14 Saturday at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field behind four touchdowns from star back Zaylin Tucker and a lights-out defensive effort from the Blue Devil line.
Lebanon (9-1) will play Mt. Juliet (9-1) in the PeeWee championship Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Mt. Juliet defeated Brentwood 32-6 at Mundy Sports Complex to advance. The matchup is a rematch from Week 1, when coach Mitchell Corley’s Bears beat the Blue Devils 20-12.
Once the clock ticked down to 0:00 Saturday, the Blue Devils were already focusing on the Bears, even chanting “We want the Bears” as they walked off Pirtle Field.
The game features some of the best running backs in TYSA in Lebanon’s Tucker and Mt. Juliet’s tandem of Colton Spair and Jaxen Misch.
Mt. Juliet’s PeeWee team will be one of eight MJ teams competing Saturday. MJ’s Junior Peewee team (8-0) will play Shelby Park (5-3). The Mt. Juliet Gold C team (7-1) will face Oakland Junior Patriots (5-4) and the Bears’ CCC (9-0) will also square off against Oakland (8-1). The CCC Bears defeated the Patriots in Week 3 by a score of 34-0 and should be a heavy favorite.
Mt. Juliet’s Black B team (8-1) battles Brentwood Blue B (8-1) in a rematch from Week 4 where the Blaze won 6-0. MJ BB (8-1) squares off against Oakland (9-0), while BBB (7-2) will also face Oakland (9-0). In AA, MJ Gold (9-0) will line up against Shelby Park (9-0).
