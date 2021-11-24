All three Wilson County teams in Region 5-5A were represented with major awards from league’s football coaches as the season ended.
Region champion Green Hill had three of them — Coach of the Year Josh Crouch, Offensive Player of the Year Kaleb Carver and Offensive Lineman of the Year Tyson King.
Wilson Central linebacker Blake Hobbs was named Defensive Player of the Year while Mt. Juliet’s Jeffrey Pillows was tabbed Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Named to the all-region team from Green Hill were Cade Mahoney, Brax Lamberth, Levi Irby, Niko Duffie, Anthonie Shannon and David Childress.
From Mt. Juliet are Osize Daniyan, Wade Savage, Garrison Lewis and Ethan Crisp. Wilson Central is represented by Robbie Spickard, Eli Burgess, Jase Nueble and Hayden Shults.
