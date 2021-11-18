No matter where you live in Wilson County, a state quarterfinal football playoff game will be played near you at 7 p.m. Friday.
Green Hill represents West Wilson and will host Page on the Hill as the Hawks’ upstart season continues. Representing the middle of the county is Lebanon as the Blue Devils seek to continue their historic season by upsetting the state’s top-ranked team at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Field. Watertown holds the fort in the east where the Purple Tigers will try for a fourth straight year to break the Trousdale County ceiling and reach the semifinals for the first time since 1976.
Oakland at Lebanon
Though the Patriots hold a 21-18 series lead dating to Oakland’s opening in 1972, Lebanon had a run of eight wins in nine games from 2000-08. But that’s ancient history to today’s players, who find the Pats’ recent playoff wins in 2017 and ’19 more relevant as OHS prevailed 42-6 and, two years ago, 34-0.
Lebanon’s veterans went through the game two years ago in Murfreesboro.
“We went over there two years ago and were down 13 at the half and felt we executed the game plan pretty well to keep it close,” said Blue Devil coach Chuck Gentry. “They wore us down the second half.
“Our kids believe they can win and have the mindset they’re not scared of anybody are looking forward to the challenge.”
Since leaving Trousdale County with three state championships in seven seasons to come to Oakland in 2014, Creasy has added two more gold balls to the Patriots’ trophy case and is an odds-on favorite to add a third in this, his seventh season in Murfreesboro.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason,” Gentry said. “Very good on both sides of the ball and special teams. They have very good players on both sides of the ball and good coaches. It’s a recipe for success.”
Mr. Football semifinalist Jordan James is Oakland’s workhorse running back. But fellow senior Antonio Patterson also gets the ball as a what Gentry called a “utility player”, including the wildcat. The Patriots base out of the wing-T but are not limited to that.
“They run just about everything,” Gentry said, noting the Patriots also run an I and spread formations. “That’s what makes it so hard to prepare for. He does a good job of scheming with good players. Your kids have to be smart in lining up and know what to expect.”
Oakland is just as versatile on defense with a 50-base. The Patriots will also run a 40 and a free safety 3-3, similar to what Lebanon often use.
“Defensively, they’re not real bit, but they are fast and physical,” Gentry said.
The Blue Devils may have been happy just to get to the playoffs in recent seasons. But with a region championship of their own and a school-record 11 wins, they’re not ready to concede this game even if most people outside of Lebanon may look at this as a stepping stone for the Patriots on their way to Maryville for next week’s semifinal.
“I’m sure most people outside of our locker room and dedicated (fans) don’t give us much of a chance,” Gentry said. “Nobody gave us a chance last week, either — not many people, anyway.”
The seeds of this run were planted in the disappointment of missing the playoffs last year with a Week 11 loss to Rossview.
“Back in November last year we started with the offseason program and it was with the expectation to be playing Oakland in the third round of the playoffs,” Gentry said. “We’re looking at it as being right on schedule and looking forward to it.”
This winner will head to East Tennessee to either Maryville or Farragut in next week’s Black Friday quarterfinal. It would be another step into unchartered territory for the Blue Devils, whose two previous trips to the quarterfinals ended with a 1992 loss to Knoxville Halls a 1995 setback to Farragut, both at Nokes-Lasater Field. This will be, win or lose, Lebanon’s final game of the year at Tribble Field/Watkins Stadium.
Trousdale County at Watertown
Like a test you passed a few weeks ago but have to take again, the Purple Tigers have to follow a regular-season win over Trousdale County with a quarterfinal rematch for the fourth straight year. Watertown, a 31-21 winner in Hartsville in Week 11 to take its fourth straight Region 4-2A championship, is trying to reverse its playoff history as the Yellow Jackets, whose only loss this season was that game three weeks ago, have ousted WHS in the previous three quarters.
In earlier seasons, the regular-season meeting was early before it was moved to the finale this year. Watertown running back Adam Cooper ran for 138 yards and a touchdown against Trousdale last month while the Purple Tiger defense held Bryson Claiborne to 18 yards after an early 62-yard score.
Watertown coach Gavin Webster, as he has for years, has preached a steady pace when it comes to preparing for games.
“We don’t approach it any different,” said Webster, who is 6-13 against Trousdale in his 17 seasons as Watertown head coach. “If they added any wrinkles, we’ll go over that stuff. But we don’t change things… There’s always a few things you can (add). We both know what each other’s going to do.
“Normally, when you get beat there are things you can do better. We’re always striving to get better. We know we’re not perfect. We don’t strive for perfection, but we are striving for excellence.”
Watertown is 9-3 after an 0-2 start. The Tigers are seeking their third semifinal berth and first since 1976 when the playoffs were eight teams. They were in the semis when it was four-team field in ’71. With so much potentially still ahead, this is no time for the Tigers to rest on their laurels.
“We’ve had a good season, but we can’t be satisfied,” Webster said. “You have to stay hungry.
“If you get satisfied, you’ll be sitting home next week. We hope our kids understand that. We’ve talked about that.”
One thing Watertown will want to get better at is offensive execution in the red zone as the Purple Tigers didn’t score until early in the fourth quarter in a 7-0 second-round win over Marion County in last week’s second round. WHS had 265 total yards to the Warriors’ 130, but mostly between the 20s as bad snaps, penalties and fumbles did the Tigers in until quarterback Brayden Cousino ran in the game’s only touchdown from 32 yards out.
“We had a couple of scoring opportunities where we didn’t score,” Webster said of last week. “We didn’t capitalize. We pushed the ball up and down the field all night long… We didn’t capitalize in the red zone when we needed to.”
Win or lose, this will be Watertown’s final game at Robinson Stadium this season as the winner will go to either Hampton or Oneida for the semifinals on Black Friday.
Page at Green Hill
Unlike the other two local quarterfinal matchups, this one is the inaugural meeting between the visiting Patriots and Hawks, who are both 11-1.
Page is led by quarterback Jake McNamara, a Class 5A Mr. Football semifinalist who has committed to play for Colorado State.
“He can do it all,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of McNamara. “He’s probably one of the best football players I’ve seen with my own two eyes. He’s something special.
“He’s fast. He probably runs at least 4.5, 4.6. He can throw it really well.”
Crouch said Page has a corp of rotating running backs led by Ethan Cunningham. The Patriot defense is led by outside linebackers Colin Hurd and Eric Hazzard.
“We’ve got to keep 10 (McNamara) off the field,” Crouch said, noting the Patriots are averaging 34.5 points per game. “Our offense’s got to sustain drives and not give them the ball back and score when we have it.”
Whatever the Patriots bring to the table, the Hawks can probably match it. At least they’ve been able to match up against whatever the 11 opponents have had since their season-opening loss to Siegel, winning in whatever manner is needed on a given Friday night. They went from winning a 48-40 first-round shootout with Franklin County to a 21-17 defensive struggle with Columbia last week.
“Our kids are playing well,” Crouch said. “Whatever side (offense, defense, special teams) needs to play well, plays well.”
If the Hawks continue on their run, their ability to win in multiple ways, including dramatic comebacks, will likely come into play, as Crouch learned as a wide receiver on Smyrna’s 2007 state championship team when he was catching passes from future MLB pitcher Sonny Gray.
“My high school coach (Phillip Shadowens) used to say there are four types of games you’ve got to win.
“You’ve got to win the close ones. You got to be able to hold onto the big lead. You got to come from behind and win and hold on to the small lead.
“We’ve won a lot of different ways this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.