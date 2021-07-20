Wilson County Wildcats have new field

After a two-year absence, the Wilson County Wildcats youth football program is returning to its roots on Wildcat Way.
The program — with teams in ages 4-6, 7-8 and 9-10 — debuted in 2018 with games played at Wilson Central High School. It moved to Friendship Christian’s newly-turfed Pirtle Field in ’19 before being sidelined in ’20 by the pandemic.
Now, the teams will play this fall back on Wildcat Way on property owned by Wilson Central’s next-door neighbor, GC Church.
A field behind the church building has been prepared for the teams this season. According to league and Tennessee Football Alliance president Greg Taylor, the field was prepped at a cost of $100,000 — all in donations.
“We’re probably the only youth football league not supported by funds from any city — Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Wilson County,” Taylor said. “We get none.”
Taylor said each player’s family pays $200 to play. It costs over $300 to outfit a player, including a new helmet each year, with the difference coming from donations. The league had 125 players in 2019 and Taylor said he expects 90 for this year. The league also has cheerleading.
The first practice is scheduled for July 26 at the church. The first games are scheduled for Aug. 7 at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna with the first home games set for Aug. 28. There will be two preseason and eight regular-season games, followed by a postseason playoff or bowl, Taylor said.
This isn’t the only local youth football league. The Lebanon Blue Devils and Mt. Juliet Bears compete in the Tennessee Youth Sports Alliance. There is also Watertown Youth Football in Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.