Cumberland’s Logan Wilson was named the Mid-South Conference Overwatch Player of the Week for his performance in CU’s 3-0 series win over Pikeville last Friday.
Wilson had 27 eliminations to go along with 8,000 damage dealt and 17,000 healing in the 3-0 sweep of the Bears. This is the first weekly honors of the season for Wilson and first of his career.
The Cumberland Overwatch team will be back in action in Mid-South Conference play on Friday at 7 p.m. against Shawnee State University.
Rodriguez earns Rocket League honor
Cumberland’s Dominic Rodriguez was named the Mid-South Conference Rocket League Player of the Week after his performance in Cumberland’s 3-1 series win over Campbellsville last Wednesday.
Rodriguez tallied six goals on 12 shots to go along with four saves and two assists in the 3-1 series victory over the Tigers. The freshman totaled 1632 points across the four games in the series.
This is the second weekly honors for Rodriguez of the season and his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.