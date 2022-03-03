Cumberland’s Logan Wilson was named the Mid-South Conference Overwatch Player of the Week for his performance in the Phoenix’s match against Shawnee State last Friday.
Wilson had 65 eliminations to go along with 35,000 damage dealt and 90,000 healing in the Phoenix match against the Bears. This is the second weekly honor of the season for Wilson and the second of his career. This is also his second straight week winning the award.
The Cumberland Overwatch team will be back in action in Mid-South Conference play next week March 11 at 7 p.m. against the University of Pikeville.
