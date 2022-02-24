Wilson out as Lady Wildcats coach

Erica Wilson was relieved of her duties as head girls basketball coach at Wilson Central on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats just concluded a 3-22 campaign last Friday with a loss to Mt. Juliet in the District 9-4A tournament. They went 3-18 last season after her first team finished 16-13 and reached the Region 5-AAA tournament, giving her a three-year mark of 22-53.
“(Principal) Mr. (Travis) Mayfield and I met and discussed the season and the culmination of the last couple of years and just decided, after a review, that were were going to go in a different direction moving forward,” athletic director David Jennings said before Central’s boys tipped off against Green Hill in the consolation game.
Her dismissal as coach does not affect her status as a physical education teacher, Jennings said.
A search for her replacement will soon be under way.
“It will be posted probably as early as (Wednesday),” Jennings said. “We’re looking at opening it up for 10-14 days for applicants. Once that 10-14-day period is over, we will evaluate the applicants and start the interview process.”
