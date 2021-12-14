Black edges Red 14-13 in inaugural county all-star game
Who says these guys can’t play on Sunday afternoons?
While the Tennessee Titans were taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on an NFL Sunday afternoon, some 35 miles away Wilson County’s best senior football players were playing for the final time in their high school careers in the inaugural Wilson County Classic All-Star Game at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field.
A nice turnout on a perfect late-fall afternoon saw lots of hard hitting and Lebanon’s Kemontez Logue haul in two touchdown bombs from Mt. Juliet’s Stephen Swoner to lift the Black team to a 14-13 win over the Red.
Swoner wasn’t originally going to play in the game since he and five others played in the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Game at Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium in Clarksville the night before the Wilson County game.
But the devastating tornado late Friday night-early Saturday morning prompted TACA officials to move the Clarksville game to Thursday and OnTopAthletics, which organized the game at FCS, to switch its contest to Sunday, making Swoner available.
Plus, only three of the seven starting quarterbacks in Wilson County this season are seniors, and one of those, Watertown’s Brayden Cousino, was injured in the Purple Tigers’ playoff loss to Trousdale County and not available to play. That left Swoner, who wore a Red jersey even though he was switched to the Black, and Wilson Central’s Hayden Shults as the signal callers.
Green Hill receiver Clayton Nordstrom, the Hawks’ quarterback during its maiden season in 2020 before switching to wideout this season, was moved back to QB for this game.
Friendship running back Morgan McGregor took some direct snaps in a wildcat formation.
Also, Wilson Central’s Alex Atwell did the kicking for both teams and Lebanon’s Greyson Campbell punted for both sides.
“I was overjoyed,” said OnTopAthletics founder Shavez Jobe, who said he is already making plans to make next year’s game better. “For a first year, it wasn’t bad.”
Mt. Juliet’s Amarion Workings scored both Red touchdowns. The first came when he caught a screen pass from Shults on the right side, broke a tackle and reversed his field for a 15-yard score and a 7-0 lead.
Logue hauled in a 70-yard bomb from Swoner to tie the score late in the first quarter. He won a jump ball for the second score in the third quarter for a 14-7 lead, earning him game Most Valuable Player honors.
Workings made a one-handed interception which he returned 15 yards to bring the Red to within a point with a second to play in the third quarter. Green Hill coach Josh Crouch, who was joined by members of his own staff as well as Wilson Central’s Brad Dedman and Mt. Juliet Christian’s Dan Davis, elected to go for two points and the lead. But the try failed and the score never changed during the fourth quarter.
Friendship’s John McNeal was scheduled to coach the Black team but was unavailable due to illness. His assistant, Shaun Caven, coached the team along with Lebanon’s Chuck Gentry and Blue Devil defensive coordinator Shaun Frey, who is McNeal’s son-in-law.
Watertown coach Gavin Webster and Mt. Juliet’s Trey Perry were in attendance but did not coach because they coached in the TACA game.
