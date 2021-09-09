Week 4 of high school football is here and all seven Wilson County teams will be in non-region action Friday night.
Lebanon at SiegelBoth teams are 2-1 with the Blue Devils sandwiching wins over Antioch and Cookeville around a loss to Wilson Central. The Stars followed wins over Green Hill and LaVergne with a 14-7 loss to Rockvale last week. Siegel has outscored its opponents 64-62.
“They’ve played three close games,” said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, whose Blue Devils have two close contests themselves following the opening blowout of Antioch. “It should be another four-quarter game to the wire — see who makes mistakes and who doesn’t.”
Siegel runs a spread offense with screens and quarterback zone-read plays, Gentry said.
“They’ve played two different (quarterbacks),” said Gentry, referring to sophomore Thomas Santel and senior Jack Brewer. “They’re about identical skill set, shifty kids who are pretty smart.”
They’ll hand off to, among others, junior running back Cory Sims, a transfer from Oakland.
“They have some pretty good skill players,” Gentry said. “Not too big up front on either side of the ball.
“They’re very active on the defensive (3-4) front because they’re smaller and quicker than most.”
The Blue Devils’ defense was very active in last week’s 21-14 win at Cookeville as Fisher Bradshaw posted 22 tackles and fellow linebacker Gavin Tomlinson totaled 19.
“Those two were in on just about every tackle that was made,” Gentry said. “The D-linemen were eating up blocks so that could happen.”
Gentry said the Blue Devils came out of last Friday’s game healthy.
Wilson Central at Springfield
The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 with wins over Greenbrier, Clarksville and Northeast. Last week’s 34-22 triumph over Northeast is their closest call.
“Definitely very athletic — big and fast,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Yellow Jackets. “Everything revolves around their quarterback (6-foot-3. 200-pound junior Devon Crenshaw). Big, hard to bring down, plays with a lot of heart. He’s definitely the leader of their football team.
“They got some guys they hand the ball to.”
Dedman mentioned freshman Keenan Chatman and junior Lamarious Daniels in the backfield and receivers Ze’rel Boyd and Clarence Cobbins.
“They got some good receivers who can go get it,” Dedman said. “They’ve got some guys they rotate in because they’ve had some COVID problems. So they’ve got lots of depth.”
Springfield runs a 4-4 defense.
“The linebackers can run, their defensive linemen can run,” Dedman said. “The secondary does a good job covering.
“They put 11 hats to the football. If you can do that, you’re pretty good.”
He mentioned linebacker Martavious Johnson and defensive end Kevarius Smith as two key defenders.
“It’s hard to move them out of the 4-4,” Dedman said. “They keep the ‘backers in the box.”
Wilson Central is 2-1 following last week’s loss to Green Hill in which the Wildcats lost half of their six fumbles.
“We have to get more crystal clear on our handoffs,” Dedman said. “Work on basic techniques of handing the ball off and making sure we’re keeping it high and tight.
“Defensive-wise, we got to stop giving up the big plays… We got to learn to play our techniques a little better.”
Dedman said sophomore outside linebacker Ethan Kimes injured his ankle last week and probably won’t play Friday.
DeKalb County at Watertown
The Purple Tigers look to the Battle of Sparta Pike to get to .500 for the season against a DeKalb County team which is already there at 1-1 with a win over Smith County and a loss to Macon County. The Tigers from Smithville didn’t play their Week 0 game with Warren County, which has yet to play this season due to COVID. TSSAA standings do not reflect a COVID win for the Tigers.
“Typical DeKalb County,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Tigers, who runs the spread on offense and a mix of 50 and even front on defense. “Like to throw the ball… Got good size up front on both sides… Got some good athletes.”
Watertown is coming off a 6-0 win over Westmoreland last week in which all of the scoring came on two Trey Pack field goals. While the Purple Tiger defense has played well, the offense has to work on finishing drives, Webster said.
“We’re pretty good defensively,” Webster said. “Offensively, we just got to keep working on ourselves. We had 244 yards rushing (including 136 by Adam Cooper last week). We’re getting in the red zone and making too many mistakes. We’re working on it. It’ll work itself out.
“A win’s a win. It doesn’t matter if it’s 6-0…or 40-0. Granted, we want to score more points. We just got to keep working on it and keep getting better.”
Friendship Christian at Franklin Grace Christian
The Lions are off to a 3-0 start. Under longtime coach Rusty Smith, a former Titans quarterback, Grace has always been a pass-happy outfit. Now the wins are coming. They’ve won 45-24 over Humboldt, 35-33 over Middle Tennessee Christian and a 16-12 defensive win by comparison at Collinwood last week.
“Being 3-0, a lot of confidence from that,” Commanders coach John McNeal said of the Lions, who run a 50 defense. “They’ve played well this year.”
Friendship is 1-2 coming off a 35-10 loss at Donelson Christian last week which began with an 18-0 first-quarter hole, four points of which came on safeties.
“Things happened,” McNeal said. “Things went bad early. You can’t play a team like that and give them opportunities. The whole first quarter was played on one end of the field.
“I was proud of our kids for how they hung on.”
One of those safeties was a blocked punt, which became the focus of the Commanders’ Labor Day practice.
“We…put more emphasis on it more than anything,” McNeal said. “Special teams sometimes gets put on the back end and not get a lot of attention — and that’s on me. (Monday) we put a lot of attention on it.
“Every coach was involved. We did some live special teams work.”
Play from scrimmage will remain a key, McNeal said.
“We’ve got to win the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides,” McNeal said.
Mt. Juliet at Warren County
The last time the Golden Bears played at Nunley Stadium in McMinnville was when they and the Pioneers were in the same region in the mid-1990s. They did face each other in the first round of last year’s playoffs won by Mt. Juliet at Elzie Patton Stadium. Because of COVID, Warren County hasn’t played since, making this its opener.
“I can’t tell you a lot about them, which is maddening,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry. “They did get pretty hard by graduation.
“We do have last year’s film and they did trade us a scrimmage and jamboree.”
Perry said last year’s return to the playoffs with the Pioneers’ first winning season in years is leaving a legacy at the school.
“What happens when you win eight ballgames in a year and make the playoffs for the first time in a long time, you get interest piqued in the hallways and more kids coming out — and multi-sport kids — basketball players and baseball players,” Perry said. “There’s interest in that program now from the year they had last year.”
With Warren County’s coaching staff returning intact, last year’s playoff video becomes useful, even if many of the players from that November game have moved on.
“Defensively, they’ll give you a lot of even front, one-high safety,” Perry said. “More zone coverage than we’ve seen the last couple of weeks. But they can move into even fronts against bigger sets (two tight ends, for example).”
Warren County runs a multiple offense with “a lot of wing-T principles,” Perry said. “Regardless of what they’re in, a lot of misdirection.”
Four weeks in, Perry said the Golden Bears are getting healthier.
“Very, very healthier,” he said. “We’ll have guys with conditioning issues because of quarantine. But having bodies back is a big relief.”
Mt. Juliet, which has been ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Class 5A poll for a couple of weeks, breezed to a 42-6 win at Hunters Lane last week to improve to 3-0.
“I was proud of our offense,” Perry said. “We did a good job of taking what they were giving us.
“Defensively, we didn’t play well the first half. But in the second half, we solved some of that.”
Columbia at Green Hill
The Lions are 2-1 with a Week 1 30-23 loss to Marshall County followed by 26-12 triumph over Dickson County and a 33-9 knockoff of Franklin County last week on their resume.
“Very athletic, well coached, disciplined, good skill players and physical O-linemen,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Lions. “They run wing-T and I and spread on offense and a four-man front on defense.
“It’s been a little bit to prepare for. They do a lot and they do it well.”
Both teams won region games last week. In Green Hill’s case it was historic because it was the Hawks’ first in their inaugural league game — and first contest against a Wilson County team.
“It was a good win for us and our program over a good team (Wilson Central) coming off a win over another county team (Lebanon),” Crouch said. “It was an awesome night.”
Keys to the win were fumble recoveries by Anthonie Shannon (who returned it for a game-breaking touchdown), Heath Monast and Levi Irby.
“That was probably the deciding factor between us and Wilson Central was us getting some turnovers, and we’ll try to continue to get that,” said Crouch, who was asked about keys to this week’s contest.
“Being disciplined on the defensive side of the ball because they do so much,” he said. “Making sure our kids are being disciplined with our keys.”
On Green Hill’s injured list is middle linebacker Zach Henley, who broke his hand but was scheduled to get it cast, making him available for Friday’s game.
This week’s game is being dubbed Heroes Day as first responders (military, police, fire) will be admitted free with ID. The 13 American soldiers who lost their lives in Kabul will be remembered as well as the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Middle Tennessee Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian
There will be some old-school football at Edward Suey Field as Middle Tennessee Christian brings a 1920s single wing offense into the 2020s.
“I’ve seen it once or twice,” said MJCA coach Dan Davis. “I saw it in public school (as a Pearl-Cohn assistant) a lot. There was always someone who ran a version of it.
“But this is the first time I’ve seen a private school run a true, true old-school version of the single wing.”
Every high school coach has seen the wing-T, which Davis said evolved from the single wing.
“The only difference is how many guys you try to get on the edge,” Davis said. “The wing-T can go either way versus the single wing (which lines up primed to go in one direction). They can go weak — I don’t want to say the word unpredictable — but that’s not their cup of tea.”
MTCS is 0-3. But the Cougars have scored 16, 33 and 24 points against Donelson Christian, Franklin Grace Christian and Clarksville Academy. The losses to Grace and CA were by two and three points, respectively.
Mt. Juliet Christian hasn’t been in a close game yet. The Saints have wins of 52-8 and 41-6 sandwiched around a 44-0 loss to Friendship. But they’re coming off the 41-6 win over Bell Buckle Webb to improve to 2-1.
“It was a good win,” Davis said. “It was good to bounce back from the week before. We cleaned up a few things.
“It was a good performance all the way around. We’re learning what we need to do and getting better at what we do and it’s starting to show.”
