Wilson United Soccer League’s season has been shortened to six games with practices and games beginning in April, league president Jason Moles said on an email Tuesday.
Practices will begin April 1 and games April 18 unless the Tennessee State Soccer Association or a government agency determine otherwise.
All activities, including meetings, clinics and a referee training session, have been suspended through March 31, an extension from March 22, Boles said.
Games may have to be played on Saturday and Sunday afternoons in addition to the traditional Saturday mornings, he said.
