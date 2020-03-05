Their school, though undamaged, is closed. But Lebanon’s girls had everything needed to travel and play in last night’s Region 5-AAA championship game at Springfield.
“We’ve got everything,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said yesterday morning. “We’ve been displaced a little bit.
“Wilson Central agreed to open up their gym today and we’re going to practice there before we leave for the game.”
Tuesday’s overnight tornado came hours after the Devilettes returned home from their semifinal victory over Northwest in Springfield.
Uniforms and equipment had been dropped off overnight at LHS.
Though the campus itself was spared damage, it has been without power since.
“We were able to go in yesterday (Tuesday) and get some stuff we’ll need, some essentials that we’ll need.”
Lebanon faced Beech last night with the winner earning a home sectional game at 7 p.m. Saturday, posing the question of where the Devilettes would play should Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court remain in the dark.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Barrett said. “Hopefully, power will be restored sometime today or in the next day or two. I don’t want to put the cart before the horse.
“Hopefully, if we’re fortunate enough to play a home game Saturday night we’ll be able to play it at our place.”
The Lebanon-Beech loser would play at the Brentwood-Page (Region 6-AAA) winner with that loser coming to the 5-AAA champion.
