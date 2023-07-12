SEATTLE — Major League Baseball’s quest for the crown of cool was on display last night when its top players strutted down a red carpet show at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market ahead of the All-Star Game.

The fan-friendly event was as much an homage to baseball’s iconic place in street style — from the game’s signature caps and jerseys to the classic tees — as it was an indication that MLB is increasingly staking its claim on fashion as an entry to new audiences and pop culture reverence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.