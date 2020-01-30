With Verge ailing, Hughes-Malone powers Purple Tigers

WATERTOWN — With sparkplug guard RayQuan Verge sitting out most of Tuesday’s game with a back injury, Watertown’s other boys picked up the slack in a come-from-behind 70-59 win over Macon County.
Verge injured his back last Friday against Cannon County. He started Tuesday’s game and also the second half, but couldn’t go. He did return in the fourth to shoot free throws, sinking 7 of 8 down the stretch after hitting 1 of 2 early for eight points.
“He didn’t practice yesterday,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said of Verge. “Thought we would give him a little game-time look. Just couldn’t go. Asked him if he could make free throws in the fourth quarter. He said he could make free throws.
“Battling a pinched nerve right now. Just trying to see if we can get him healthy.”
But with Verge on the bench, Macon’s Braydee Brooks went wild with 17 second-period points and five more early in the third as the visiting Tigers went up 37-31, capping a 12-0 run which included a coast-to-coast layup to beat the halftime buzzer by Noah Hale to put the visitors up 32-31.
“I probably attribute that more to me,” Bradshaw said. “With Verge going out, I jacked the rotation trying to do something we had worked on in practice, but maybe not with the correct personnel groupings. So I’ll take the blame for that one.
“Came in and cleaned it up at halftime and we didn’t have that problem again.”
Watertown answered with a 9-0 run to go back up 40-37. After Isaac Meador drove for a three-point play to pull Macon into a 40-40 tie, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone, who powered the Purple Tigers with 27 points inside, including 7-of-9 from the free-throw line, got his own and-one on a putback and WHS led the rest of the way to improve to 16-5 for the season and 6-3 in District 8-AA.
Brayden Cousino was key to the third-quarter run with pullup jumpers in the lane as she scored eight of his 14 during the period. Elijah Williams notched nine points, Gavin Claybourne seven and Brady Raines five.
“I was concerned about that in the second quarter, not so much defensively, even though we got a little sideways, but we were stuck on 31 for awhile,” Bradshaw said. “That, to me, was more of the problem. With RayQuan off the floor, people do tend to focus and look to him for offense and got stuck.
“We got unstuck in the third quarter and were able to get some transition buckets, kind of get everybody feeling and flowing into the game better. The kids did a good job stepping up tonight — Elijah, Cousino made some big shots … Q, we count on him. He did a good job boarding and did a good job sticking in putbacks.”
Most of the first quarter was back and forth until a 12-0 run turned a 9-8 Macon County edge into an 18-9 Watertown lead early in the second quarter. But Brooks, who poured in 28 points for the night, started to get hot, and even a personal 6-0 spurt by Hughes-Malone that put the Purple Tigers up 26-16 couldn’t cool him as he answered with his own 6-0 run.
Hale added 11 points as Macon County slipped to 6-17, 1-8.
Watertown will travel down Sparta Pike to Smithville on Friday night for a game at DeKalb County.
Shannon’s career hoops night fuels Lebanon rallyHENDERSONVILLE — With Lebanon reeling with a three-game losing streak, Hendersonville was on the verge of making it four when the Blue Devils roared back in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to a 62-57 win.
Just as football coach Chuck Gentry relies on running back DeQuantay Shannon, basketball coach Jim McDowell did the same Tuesday night and was rewarded with a career-high 12 points, including a three-point play with 36.7 seconds left in the game which put Lebanon ahead 57-56. Two free throws each by Gaven Reasonover and Jackson Painter sealed the end of the skid as the Blue Devils improved to 17-6 for the season and 6-3 in District 9-AAA.
Hendersonville scored the final 10 points of the first half to take a 33-31 halftime lead on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Jackson Alford. The Commandos opened a 50-41 lead going into the fourth quarter as Owen Lampton fueled the home team with a game-high 24 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“He hit some tough shots,” McDowell said of Lampton. “We were able to pick up our defensive intensity. DeQuantay really picked it up on both ends.”
David Greene deposited 10 points in the post for the Blue Devils, who led 15-13 at the first-quarter break and opened an eight-point lead in the second before the Commando comeback. Reasonover notched nine points, Alex Fite and Kobe Tibbs each added eight, Painter seven, Jarred Hall five and Jamar Kynard three.
Lebanon will play host to Wilson Central, which lost to Beech 65-37, Friday night following LHS Sports Hall of Fame ceremonies in which former coach Randall Hutto and football/track star Demond Stone will be formally inducted at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Davidson pulls away from Friendship despite Mathis’ 31
Davidson Academy’s boys pulled away from host Friendship Christian in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to post a 60-41 win at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Friendship led 12-9 following the first quarter before Davidson used a 15-6 second to go up 24-18 at halftime. The Bears added a little more distance to make it 37-28 going into the fourth before outscoring the Commanders 23-13 in the final eight minutes to improve to 17-4 for the season and 12-2 in Division II District 4-A.
“Played really well tonight for three quarters,” Commander coach Ben Johnson wrote in an email. “Mixed our defenses throughout the game, controlled the tempo. But once we had to overextend our D and take chances, they pulled away in the fourth. Davidson is a team that last Friday gave Goodpasture their first district loss since 2016, and we frustrated them. The older Shaw (Isaiah) really shot it well tonight and made big plays when we got it close in the second half.”
Shaw sank four 3-pointers on his way to 26 points while Kendyle Ball tossed in 12.
Andrew Mathis countered with 31, including five 3s and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line, for the Commanders. Mitch Pelham pitched in with four and Bryce Miller and Dillon Turner three each as Friendship fell to 9-17, 2-10.
“Can’t say enough about the play of late of Andrew Mathis,” Johnson said. “He is carrying this team right now. After tonight’s effort, he has average 25 a game over our last seven contests. Some nights, it’s using his strength in the post. Some nights, it’s his quickness on the drive. And some nights, it’s shooting the three. He is really bringing it in our district every night.”
Friendship will play host to Donelson Christian on Friday night.
USN pulls away from MJCA in fourthMT. JULIET — University School of Nashville finally shook off Mt. Juliet Christian in the fourth quarter of a 62-53 win Tuesday night.
The Tigers outscored the Saints 14-6 in the final eight minutes as MJCA fell to 6-15. USN led 15-11 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet Christian climbed into a 35-35 halftime tie. The Tigers took a 48-47 edge into the fourth.
Josh Scretchen sank three 3-pointers to lead USN with 18 points while Adam Miller finished with 14 and Adrian Samuels 10, including a pair of 3s. Montrell Walker led MJCA with 18 inside points. Shawn Link sank a pair of threes on his way to 15 while Carter Branim’s included four treys. Luke Nave finished with four points and Jordan Willis two.
Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Goodpasture on Friday.
Bears, Wells pound GallatinMT. JULIET — Gage Wells riddled Gallatin with 33 points, knocking down 9 of 14 3-pointers, to power Mt. Juliet to a 73-41 victory Tuesday night.
Wells sank two triples and nine points as the Golden Bears built a 22-6 first-quarter lead. That was just a warmup to the second as he bombed in two more threes and 10 tallies for a 38-20 halftime margin as Mt. Juliet improved to 18-2 for the season and 9-0 in District 9-AAA.
Will Pruitt and Charles Clark each collected 10 points for Mt. Juliet while Jacob Burge scored six, Isaac Thompson and Zach Blair three apiece and Riggs Abner, Josh Keck, Bodie Wells and Paxton Davidson two each.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Portland on Friday night.
Saints defeated at DavidsonNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys couldn’t rally from a first-quarter shutout in a 58-27 setback at Davidson Academy on Monday night.
Davidson led 11-0 following the first quarter, 25-8 at halftime and 50-15 going into the fourth as the Saints slipped to 6-14.
Isaiah Shaw sank three 3-pointers to lead Davidson with 25 points while brother Caleb Shaw added 11.
Shawn Link led the Saints with 10 points while Derrick Crouch scored six, Carter Branim and Brittain Gore three each, Jordan Willis and Montrell Walker two apiece and Isaiah Smith a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.