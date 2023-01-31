WJB 5th-6th-graders win Haile tournament

MURFREESBORO — Walter J. Baird’s fifth- and sixth-grade boys won the James C. Haile State Tournament last Saturday with a 40-28 triumph over Mt. Juliet at Middle Tennessee Christian.
The Blue Devils rallied from a 21-15 halftime deficit to go up 28-25 going into the fourth quarter. Mt. Juliet led 13-7 following the first period.
Tyler Auth scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half to fuel Baird’s rally. Marxavier Anglin added eight, Eli Spurlock seven (including a 3-pointer to open the game), Easton Thompson six and Aiden Horne five.
Baird may have had a tighter battle in the semifinals against Winchester North as the Blue Devils prevailed 40-37.
North jumped to a 7-2 lead before Anglin’s 3-pointer began to turn the tide. The Gators went back up 11-5 before Chad Lanning sank back-to-back 3s to bring Baird into an 11-11 tie. The Blue Devils went up 13-12 at the quarter break.
The Gators held a 22-21 halftime edge before the teams went into the fourth quarter tied 28-28.
Auth sank two free throws in the final 10 seconds to give the Blue Devils their final margin.
Anglin and Auth each scored seven points while Lanning and Thompson tossed in two 3-pointers apiece for six. Spurlock, Horne and Damien Adams each added two.
Anglin, Auth and Thompson were named to the all-tournament team.
