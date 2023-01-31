WJB 5th-6th-graders win Haile tournament

Surrounded by head coach Troy Gannon (left) and assistant Brady Stokes, Walter J. Baird’s fifth- and sixth-grade boys pose with their James C. Haile State Tournament trophy. Team members are Damien Adams, Marxavier Anglin, Tyler Auth, Jaiden Goldsmith, Aiden Horne, Chad Lanning, Oliver Rigling, Eli Spurlock and Easton Thompson.

 Submitted

MURFREESBORO — Walter J. Baird’s fifth- and sixth-grade boys won the James C. Haile State Tournament last Saturday with a 40-28 triumph over Mt. Juliet at Middle Tennessee Christian.

The Blue Devils rallied from a 21-15 halftime deficit to go up 28-25 going into the fourth quarter. Mt. Juliet led 13-7 following the first period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.