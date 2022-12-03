Jefferson layup

Southside’s Kaden Jefferson goes up for a layup.

 Submitted

MT. JULIET — Walter J. Baird had 14 points from three different Blue Devils in a 57-38 win over host West Wilson at Mt. Juliet High School on Thursday night.

Amaure Manier hit a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers as he, Scout Loftis and Jaquarion Keeley each collected 14 points. Elliott Greer notched nine second-half points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Deonte Wilson, Gyan Ezeta and Sam Robertson each tossed in two as Baird improved to 4-2.

