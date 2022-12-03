MT. JULIET — Walter J. Baird had 14 points from three different Blue Devils in a 57-38 win over host West Wilson at Mt. Juliet High School on Thursday night.
Amaure Manier hit a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers as he, Scout Loftis and Jaquarion Keeley each collected 14 points. Elliott Greer notched nine second-half points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Deonte Wilson, Gyan Ezeta and Sam Robertson each tossed in two as Baird improved to 4-2.
The Blue Devils led 16-6 following the first quarter and 30-16 at halftime.
Grant Tinker tossed in 10 points for West Wilson while Lucas Holmes and Josh Crawford each added eight, A.J. Hartless six, Chase Kupchik four and Brooks Durham two.
Carter’s 23 lifts Winfree Bryant past Southside
Omari Carter poured in 23 points Thursday night to lift Winfree Bryant’s boys to a 57-51 win over host Southside.
The Saints led 12-9 at the first-quarter break before the Aviators soared to a 28-25 halftime advantage. Winfree Bryant widened the margin to 45-36 going into the fourth as Southside fell to 5-6.
Cayden Clark and Kaden Jefferson each finished with 15 points and Colby Scott 10 for Southside. Caleb Langley scored six points, Taeson Chang three and Evan Pfaff two.
Southside will travel to Union Heights on Monday.
