WATERTOWN — Walter J. Baird’s boys bolted to a 46-18 win over Watertown on Tuesday.
Marques Anglin scored seven of his 11 points in the first quarter as Baird built a 15-2 lead. The Blue Devils were up 25-5 at halftime as they improved to 2-0.
Jack Greer scored six of his eight points in the second quarter for Baird while Amaure Manier managed seven, Jason Singleton six on two 3-pointers, Dekavion Bass five, Andrew Bowers four, Evyn Underwood and Christian Estell two each and Jayden Wok a free throw.
Dawson Davis scored six points for the Purple Tigers while Devon Brown buried a 3-pointers, Carter Bass two free throws and Conner Watkins, Levi McPeak, Landon Harris and Jett Murray a foul shot apiece.
Walter J. Baird will travel to Gladeville tonight for a boys-only game.
Walter J. Baird sweeps SouthsideWalter J. Baird’s boys rolled to a 48-13 win over visiting Southside on Monday night.
Earlier, the Devilettes dropped the visiting Lady Saints 37-18 in Baird’s season opener.
The Blue Devils led 13-3 at the first-quarter break and 24-3 at halftime.
Jaylen Cook and Jack Greer each scored eight points for Baird while Dekevion Bass sank a pair of 3-pointers as he, Amaure Manier and Marquees Anglin supplied six points apiece. Evyn Underwood finished with five points, Jaden Stafford a three-point play and Carter McPeak, Christian Ezell and Jason Singleton two each.
Scout Loftis led Southside with five points while Evan Pfaff finished with four, Brayden Silva a 3-pointer and Kaden Jefferson a free throw.
The Devilettes led 12-0 at halftime and 22-6 at halftime.
Southside fifth-grader Carleigh Barrett buried five 3-pointers to lead the Lady Saints with 16 points. Jaiden White and Chloe Marshall each sank a free throw.
Southside will host Carroll-Oakland in the Saints’ home opener tonight.
