Walter J. Baird’s boys pitched a first-quarter shutout Thursday night in a 51-13 win over visiting Winfree Bryant.
The Blue Devils led 14-0 at the first-quarter break and 31-7 at halftime as they improved to 7-4 going into Christmas break.
Elliott Greer threw in 13 points for Baird while Amaure Manier managed nine, Jaquarion Keeley seven, Scout Loftis six, Sam Robertson five, Marques Wordlaw four, Jason Singleton a 3-pointer and Deonte Wilson and Zaiden Humes-Reese two each.
Omari Carter scored six points, Kendrick Lewis three free throws and Eli Lemieux and Niken Walker two each for Winfree Bryant.
Walter J. Baird will return from its break Jan. 5 at Carroll-Oakland, followed by the Wilson County Tournament on Jan. 7-8 at Mt. Juliet’s Tommy Martin Gym.
Southside boys op Tuckers on Coming HomeSouthside’s boys celebrated Coming Home on Thursday night with a 49-22 triumph over Tuckers Crossroads.
The Saints led 11-5 at the first-quarter break, 19-10 at halftime and 28-12 going into the fourth as they improved to 7-9.
Kaden Jefferson fired in 15 points for Southside while Cayden Clark collected nine, Evan Pfaff seven, Nate Presley six, Colby Scott four, Caleb Langley and Taeson Chang three apiece and Anthony Dunlay two.
Carlos Shannon scored 14 to lead Tuckers Crossroads.
Southside will host DeKalb West on Monday.
