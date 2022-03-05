Aaron Martinez scored the tiebreaking goal with about five minutes to play Thursday to lift Walter J. Baird past Algood 3-2 in middle school soccer.
The Blue Devils took a 2-1 halftime lead on two goals by Emil Martinez (no relation to his fellow eighth-grader). Algood countered with a penalty kick.
Algood tied the game 2-2 with about eight minutes to play.
Baird will bring a 2-0 record into Tuesday’s home game against DeKalb Middle.
