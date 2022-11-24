Walter J. Baird’s girls are off to a 5-0 start behind Ellie Beth McDonald and Maggie Kelley.
McDonald is averaging 14.6 points per game while Kelley checks in at 13.8 for the season which tipped off Nov. 1.
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 3:36 am
A look at the Devilettes game-by-game:
McDonald dropped in 19 points and Kelley 11 as the Devilettes rallied from a 27-21 deficit entering the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Evert added four points and Anna Grace Davisa free throw.
McDonald scored 17 points while Evert and Kelley each notched nine, Hadley Hays a 3-pointer and Carleigh Barrett two.
Kelley notched 19 points while McDonald drained three 3-pointers on her way to 11. Davis and Caroline Coffee each threw in three points while Evert, Barrett and Hays had two apiece.
Kelley knocked down 9 of 11 free throws while McDonald dropped in all five of her foul shots as each scored 17 points. Coffee finished with four points, Sadie Mosley a 3, Evert two and Hays and Barrett a free throw apiece.
Kelley led the Devilettes with 14 points while McDonald notched nine, Evert seven, Barrett four, Coffee a 3 and Davis two.
Walter J. Baird’s boys traveled crosstown last Thursday night and beat rival Winfree Bryant 32-24 in the basketball Battle of the Blues.
The Blue Devils led 12-2 at the first-quarter break, 21-6 at halftime and 29-10 going into the fourth.
Jaden Stafford scored eight points for Walter J. Baird while Elliott Greer sank the Blue Devils’ only two 3-pointers on his way to seven. Sam Robertson racked up six points, Gyan Ezeta four, Amaure Manier a three-point play and Deonte Wilson and Scout Loftis two apiece.
Omari Carter made the final score respectable with 11 of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter for Winfree Bryant. Niken Walker threw in a 3 while Kendrick Lewis, Titus O’Neil and Amontae Moore each managed two.
TUCKERS CROSSROADS — Southside’s boys beat Tuckers Crossroads 42-23 last Thursday night as Kaden Jefferson scored 15 points for the Saints.
The Saints led 6-2 at the first-quarter break and 25-7 at halftime as the pulled even at 5-5 for the season.
Southside used its ball pressure to get into transition and counter Tuckers Crossroads’ size. Carlos Shannon scored 17 in the paint for the Hornets.
Taeson Chang and Evan Pfaff each scored seven for Southside while Cayden Clark finished with five, Nate Presley four and Colby Scott and Camdon Short two each.
Southside’s girls also won 23-21 as Chloe Marshall scored 20 for the Lady Saints, who led 11-9 at halftime and went on to improve to 5-6.
