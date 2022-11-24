Southside tops Tuckers

Southside’s Cayden Clark goes in for a layup against Tuckers Crossroads.

 Submitted

Walter J. Baird’s girls are off to a 5-0 start behind Ellie Beth McDonald and Maggie Kelley.

McDonald is averaging 14.6 points per game while Kelley checks in at 13.8 for the season which tipped off Nov. 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.