Walter J. Baird’s girls received 20 points from Tiara Spencer in a 37-20 triumph over West Wilson on Tuesday.
Seventh-grader Brooklyn Evert swished home a pair of 3-pointers for half of her 12 while Alyssa Wood finished with five.
The Devilettes led 9-6 at the first-quarter break, 20-10 at halftime and 28-16 through three as they improved to 3-0.
Baird was coming off a 29-26 overtime triumph at Gladeville on Nov. 4.
The teams were tied 24-24 at the end of regulation.
The Lady Wildcats led 6-5 at the first-quarter break, 14-11 at halftime and 17-13 through three.
Spencer sank 7 of 10 free throws to lead Baird with 12 points while Evert’s seven included a pair of 3s.
Madison Huggins and Alyssa Horne each finished with four while Wood and Lydia Deffendall a free throw apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.