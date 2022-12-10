Southside boys succumb to Carroll-Oakland

Colby Scott shoots a free throw for Southside

 Submitted

MT. JULIET — Walter J. Baird’s EB McDonald and Maggie Kelley combined to match Mt. Juliet’s point total Thursday night as Walter J. Baird beat the Lady Bears 39-25 at Tommy Martin Gym.

McDonald dropped in 13 points and Kelley 12 as Baird improved to 7-0. Caroline Coffee scored six points, Brooklyn Evert four and Anna Grace Davis and Audrey Jones two each.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.