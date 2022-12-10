MT. JULIET — Walter J. Baird’s EB McDonald and Maggie Kelley combined to match Mt. Juliet’s point total Thursday night as Walter J. Baird beat the Lady Bears 39-25 at Tommy Martin Gym.
McDonald dropped in 13 points and Kelley 12 as Baird improved to 7-0. Caroline Coffee scored six points, Brooklyn Evert four and Anna Grace Davis and Audrey Jones two each.
The Devilettes led 12-4 at the first-quarter break, 19-9 at halftime and 33-17 going into the fourth.
Walter J. Baird will host Gladeville on Monday and crosstown rival Winfree Bryant on Thursday in the Battle of the Blues.
Southside’s boys lost to visiting Carroll-Oakland 36-24 Thursday night.
The Eagles led 11-5 at the first-quarter break, 23-12 at halftime and 28-21 going into the fourth as the Saints slipped to 6-7 for the season.
Kaden Jefferson scored six points for Southside while Taeson Chang finished with five, Caden Clark and Colby Scott four each, Evan Pfaff and Nathan Dickson two apiece and Camdon Short a free throw.
Southside will play at Watertown on Monday.
