MT. JULIET — Walter J. Baird’s girls remained perfect for the season after winning the second annual Mt. Juliet Middle Christmas Tournament at Tommy Martin Gym last week.
The Devilettes beat Oakland 33-24 in Thursday’s championship game to improve to 14-0. They defeated the host Lady Bears 48-35 in Wednesday’s semifinal after opening the tournament with a 29-22 Tuesday triumph over Prescott South.
EB McDonald led the Devilettes with 17 points against Oakland. Tournament Most Valuable Player Maggie Kelley finished with five, Hadley Hays four, Carleigh Barrett three and Brooklyn Evert and Caroline Coffee two each.
Kelley threw in 13 points, Coffee 12 and McDonald 10 against Mt. Juliet. Evert added eight points and Barrett five.
Baird had to rally from an 8-5 first-quarter deficit against Prescott South, rallying to a 16-12 halftime lead. Coffee notched nine points, McDonald eight, Kelley five, Hays three and Barrett two.
Evert and McDonald were named to the all-tournament team.
The Devilettes will travel to Carroll-Oakland for their regular-season finale Thursday. They will host the Wilson County Girls Tournament this weekend while the boys’ tournament is played at Mt. Juliet.
