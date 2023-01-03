MT. JULIET — Walter J. Baird’s girls remained perfect for the season after winning the second annual Mt. Juliet Middle Christmas Tournament at Tommy Martin Gym last week.

The Devilettes beat Oakland 33-24 in Thursday’s championship game to improve to 14-0. They defeated the host Lady Bears 48-35 in Wednesday’s semifinal after opening the tournament with a 29-22 Tuesday triumph over Prescott South.

