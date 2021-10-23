With the 2011 state champions watching, Tyson Wolcott rushed for 217 yards and Friendship Christian’s first four scores as the Commanders celebrated homecoming with a 42-7 thumping of Lakeway Christian on Friday night at Pirtle Field.
Wolcott, who carried the ball 19 times, scored on runs of 47, 3 and a pair of 1-yard scores as the Commanders led 21-0 following the first quarter and at halftime.
Garrett Weekly passed for 153 yards on 7-of-15 passing with a pair of scores - 18 yards to Riggs Rowe and 38 to Brock Montgomery - as the Commanders climbed to 6-3 for the season and 2-1 in the East Region with only next week’s trip to Middle Tennessee Christian for a possible region championship remaining on the regular-season docket.
While FCS was honoring its first state title team on its 10th anniversary, the 2021 Commanders compiled 428 yards while Lakeway had just 129 as the Lions returned to East Tennessee 2-6, 0-3.
Lakeway, which will face Bell Buckle Webb next week with the winner advancing to the playoffs, broke the shutout in the third quarter on Levi Martin’s 74-yard pass to Ethan West.
Friendship Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 7
Lakeway Christian | 0 | 0 | 7 | 0—7
Friendship Christian | 21 | 0 | 21 | 0—42
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 47 run (Landon Williams kick), 10:05.
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 3 run (Williams kick), 5:49.
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 1 run (Williams kick), 2:16.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 1 run (Willliams kick), 9:09.
Lakeway Christian—Ethan West 74 pass from Levi Martin (Caden Sheets kick), 8:24.
Friendship Christian—Riggs Rowe 18 pass from Garrett Weekly (Williams kick), 4:50.
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 38 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 2:28.
Team statistics
| LC | FC
First downs | 5 | 14
Rushes-yards | 36-23 | 31-275
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-6-0 | 7-15-0
Fumbles-lost | 3-0 | 0-0
Penalties-yards | 2-15 | 6-49
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lakeway Christian: Parker Shults 8-20, Levi Martin 8-(-27), Jaylon Wilson 12-14, Riley Martin 2-0, Jesse Stump 6-16. Friendship Christian: Tyson Wolcott 19-217, Garrett Weekly 6-27, Mason Hallum 6-31.
PASSING—Lakeway Christian: Jaylon Wilson 2-3-0—22, Levi Martin 2-3-0—84. Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 7-15-0—153.
RECEIVING—Lakeway Christian:Riley Martin 1-10, Ben Carroll1-12, Ethan West 1-74, Hunter Vaughn 1-10. Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 3-75, Tyson Wolcott 1-14, Riggs Rowe 2-52, Chase Eakes 1-12.
