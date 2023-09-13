FRANKLIN — Tyson Wolcott has a way of wearing down opposing teams.
Friendship Christian’s senior running back gradually wore out Franklin Grace Christian last Friday night as the Commanders extended their school-record winning streak to 17 with a 42-27 win.
The Commanders led 14-7 at halftime and 28-14 through three periods before the teams played evenly in the fourth.
But the Lions had no answer for Wolcott, who rushed for four touchdowns and 159 yards on 27 carries while also catching a pass. His early scores were short, a pair of 2-yard runs and a 9 before hitting them with a 58-yard home run in the fourth quarter. He didn’t give them a break on defense either with six tackles, an interception and a block.
Then Dontae Parker, as he’s done lately, hits them late with big plays — a 60-yard scoring pass from Luke Sellars and a 48-yard interception return to the end zone, one of his two pickoffs in the game. He caught four passes for 91 yards to help quarterback Luke Sellars go an efficient 7-of-9 for 113 yards.
Grace may have abandoned the run as Kyle Davidson completed 18 of 30 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns. But his three interceptions didn’t help the Lions, who fell to 1-2.
The Commanders will return to Pirtle Field this week for a Friday visit from RePublic. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
