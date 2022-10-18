OOLTEWAH — Friendship Christian used a strong ground game to calm the East Hamilton Hurricanes 31-14 last Friday night.
Tyson Wolcott ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries to power the top-ranked team in Division II-A to 8-0 for the season while dropping Class 4A East Hamilton to 5-3. Wolcott scored Friendship’s first three touchdowns on runs of 2, 1 and 10 yards.
Landon Williams added a 28-yard field goal for a 17-7 halftime lead.
Sandwiched between Wolcott’s first-two scores, both in the first quarter, Jack Ralls caught a 75-yard touchdown pass to put East Hamilton on the board.
Juandrick Bullard Jr., who finished with 100 yards on 22 carries, got 5 on a third-quarter touchdown to bring the Hurricanes to within 28-14 going into the fourth.
Garrett Weekly and Brock Montgomery put up solid passing and receiving numbers. In the fourth quarter, they combined for a score as Weekly (16-of-22 for 227 yards with no interceptions) found Montgomery (eight catches for 136 yards) for a 28-yard score.
Montgomery also had the game’s only takeaway with an interception. Defensive lineman Devin Lively had three tackles for loss.
The Commanders will finish the regular season taking aim at the East Region championship as they travel to Lakeway Christian in east Tennessee at 6 p.m. CDT this coming Friday before hosting Middle Tennessee Christian at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 (FCS’ Thursday game) at Pirtle Field in the game expected to decide the top seed from the region for the upcoming playoffs.
