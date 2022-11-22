While University School of Jackson successfully grounded Friendship Christian’s passing attack, the Bruins had no answer for Tyson Wolcott, whose 236 rushing yards powered the Commanders to the BlueCross Bowl with a 24-20 semifinal triumph last frigid Friday night at Pirtle Field.
The Commanders, in their sixth championship game, will carry a 12-0 record to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3 for a 2 p.m. CST game against 10-2 Nashville Christian. Friendship will be seeking its fourth gold ball and first since running the table in 2017.
“People always say ‘Win one and I’ll be satisfied’,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “I’ve found out that’s not true. It almost makes it harder. Our kids all year had a goal. They did it and they deserve this.”
“Our determination really showed in the last two games, which were dogfights,” Commander quarterback Garrett said of the two-game playoff run after a regular-season’s worth of blowout victories. “Our determination really showed the last two games because they were dogfights. DCA came out and they were physical and we played a great, hard game against them and came out with the W. We had to scratch and claw. We had to do the same thing tonight against a good USJ team and we got it done when we had to.”
Wolcott ignited the Commanders on their second offensive play when be broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run.
USJ enjoyed more balance as Kevin Finch ran for 106 yards while Berkeley Pettigrew passed for 253 and three touchdowns.
But the Bruins were partially undone by turnovers. A fumble was recovered by Weekly, moonlighting as the free safety, at the USJ 24-yard line.
The Commanders cashed that into a 26-yard field goal by Landon Williams for a 10-0 lead five minutes before halftime.
USJ played from behind the rest of the night, but the Bruins kept nipping at the Commanders’ heels. Friendship’s Achilles’ heel was the visitors’ yards after catch as Jayce Barksdale took Pettigrew’s flip 68 yards to bring the Bruins to within 10-7 3:12 before halftime.
“We’d have to look at it (USJ’s passing success),” McNeal said. “They did some crossing, some things that got us. That’s something we’ll have to look at on film.
“We came in to run the ball. We did that. Our kids did a great job.”
Each team punted before the break. Reid Powers blocked the Bruins’ boot which went just 14 yards. But with only five seconds left, there was just enough time for an incomplete pass.
There was plenty of time when the second half began and Friendship spent the first three minutes motoring 65 yards to a 5-yard scoring run by Weekly for a 17-7 lead.
Receiver Brock Montgomery was bottled up on offense, but made his mark on defense when he picked off a Pettigrew pass at the Friendship 37. A 37-yard Wolcott run moved the ball to the USJ 15. The Commanders were only penalized twice, but a holding call at the 8 stalled momentum. A 35-yard field-goal try by Williams was pulled to the left.
USJ drove from the 20 to the 45 where Pettigrew hooked up with Noah Spencer for a 55-yard score with 30 seconds left in the third quarter to bring the Bruins to within 17-14.
Friendship then went on a drive which would have made Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells proud — a 16-play drive covering 72 yards and five first downs capped by a play McNeal saves for deep in the playoffs.
Called “St. George’s” for the team which used it on the Commanders years ago, it might as well be called “Egg Nog” — served only during the holidays.
The offensive linemen stand straight up while the center snaps the ball, catching the defense off guard and blocking its vision into the backfield. Needing nothing less than a touchdown to finish off the Bruins, McNeal called timeout with a third-and-goal on the USJ 9 with just over four minutes to play.
Weekly took the snap and gave the ball to Channing Anthony, who swept around the right side and through the defense to score almost the game-sealing touchdown for a 24-14 lead with four minutes to play.
“We ran it three times and scored three times,” said McNeal, who informed the officials before the game he might run it so it wouldn’t surprise them and possibly result in a penalty. “We ran it against Nashville Christian in the (2017) semifinals here; that was the play that put us in the state championship game. Then we ran it in the state championship game against Davidson (Academy) the next year and scored on it.
“We had it run on us against St. George’s in (either a 42-14 loss in Collierville in 2013 or 27-7 setback the following year) and they scored, and we kind of adopted it. It was one of those we had in practice this week. Hey, it paid off.”
Weekly is finishing his second season as Friendship’s quarterback since transferring from King’s Academy. He said he didn’t know the play was in the playbook until this week.
USJ, with seven trips to the finals since 1993 but no championships to show for it, went to the air for a 31-yard strike which set up Pettigrew’s 48-yard scoring pass to Barksdale with 2:21 to play. A week after Chase Eakes’ blocked extra point ended an overtime win over Donelson Christian, Wolcott’s rejection of Cooper Sikes’ PAT only took a tying field goal off the table (though it might have forced overtime without “St. George’s”).
But when Drew English’s onside kick failed to roll the requisite 10 yards for the Bruins to have a crack at recovering the ball, Weekly took three knees and the Commanders had their charter booked for Chattanooga while the Bruins returned to Jackson with a final 10-2 mark.
Wolcott credited his wrestling skills — the junior has been to the state tournament in that sport — for much of his football success.
“Physicality is a main part of wrestling,” Wolcott said. “Being meaner, taking hits.
“This whole team is something special. Garrett Weekly taking hits nonstop. He’s not a wrestler, he’s just tough. I can’t describe this team. It’s something special.”
“(Wolcott’s) amazing,” Weekly said. “I don’t know what I’d do without the guy. He makes our team so versatile. If they stop our pass, we’re going to run it all over, which is something I’m not worried about with No. 5 in the backfield because he’s so elusive and amazing.
“Our line stepped up and out-physicaled them. That’s what we had to do, and we got them.”
Friendship Christian 24, University School of Jackson 20
University School of Jackson|0|7|7|6—20
Friendship Christian|7|3|7|7—24
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 57 run (Landon Williams kick), 4:30.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Williams 26 FG, 5:01.
University School of Jackson Jayce Barksdale 68 pass from Berkeley Pettigrew (Cooper Sikes kick), 3:12.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Garrett Weekly 5 run (Williams kick), 9:03.
University School of Jackson—Noah Spencer 55 pass from Pettigrew (Drew English kick), :30.
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Channing Anthony 9 run (Williams kick), 4:01.
University School of Jackson—Barksdale 48 pass from Pettigrew (kick blocked), 2:21.
Team statistics
|USJ|FCS
First downs|12|16
—Rushing|4|14
—Passing|8|1
—Penalty|0|1
Rushes-yards|23-106|43-238
Passing yards|253|6
—Comp.-Att.-Int.|10-18-1|4-10-0
Punts-avg.|2-29.0|2-41.5
Penalties-yards|7-63|2-15
Lost fumbles|1|0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—University School of Jackson: Berkeley Pettigrew 2-0, Kevin Finch 21-106. Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 11-15, Tyson Wolcott 28-236, Channing Anthony 1-9, Team 3-(-22).
PASSING—University School of Jackson: Berkeley Pettigrew 10-18-1—253. Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 4-10-0—6.
RECEIVING—University School of Jackson: Jayce Barksdale 6-145, Noah Spencer 3-110, Kevin Finch 1-(-2). Friendship Christian: Channing Anthony 1-2, Brock Montgomery 3-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Friendship Christian: Landon Williams 35 (wide left).
