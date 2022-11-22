While University School of Jackson successfully grounded Friendship Christian’s passing attack, the Bruins had no answer for Tyson Wolcott, whose 236 rushing yards powered the Commanders to the BlueCross Bowl with a 24-20 semifinal triumph last frigid Friday night at Pirtle Field.

The Commanders, in their sixth championship game, will carry a 12-0 record to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3 for a 2 p.m. CST game against 10-2 Nashville Christian. Friendship will be seeking its fourth gold ball and first since running the table in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.