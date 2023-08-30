DONELSON — A meeting of the last two Division II-A state champions belonged to the defending champs last Friday night at Ken Redmond Field.
And a holdover from the 2022 championship team was the big reason.
Friendship Christian crushed host Donelson Christian 35-13 as Tyson Wolcott accumulated 305 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. The senior scored on a pair of 28-yard runs along with fourth-quarter scampers of 3 and 70 yards as the Commanders climbed to 2-0 this season. They ran their winning streak to 15 dating to the 2021 playoffs.
DCA didn’t get a break from Wolcott when the Wildcats went on offense as the linebacker recovered half of the hosts’ four lost fumbles.
Friendship’s only score not involving Wolcott came in the first quarter when Luke Sellars threw a 30-yard pass to Dontae Parker for a 14-0 lead. Parker led the defense with six primary tackles.
Mason Hallum had five tackles and an assist as he posted a pair of sacks.
DCA passed for 263 yards as the Wildcats went to the air. They scored on a 47-yard pass in the third quarter and a 17-yard run by Wesley Gober in the fourth as they fell to 1-1.
The Commanders will report to Pirtle Field for their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday as Columbia Academy comes calling.
