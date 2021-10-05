Friendship Christian made fast work of visiting Bell Buckle Webb last Friday night, stomping the Feet, 51-0, at Pirtle Field.
The Commanders scored five first-quarter touchdowns, including four by Tyson Wolcott, who finished with 158 yards on just six carries. His scores came from 64, 1, 7 and 34 yards.
Garrett Weekly threw scoring passes of 16 and 48 yards to Brock Montgomery in the first and second quarters, respectively, as the Commanders carried a 42-0 lead into halftime.
Landon Williams kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Dillon Johnson wrapped up the scoring with a 55-yard scamper with three minutes to play as the Commanders climbed to 4-3 for the season and 1-1 in the East Region.
Friendship is off this coming week for fall break. The Commanders’ scheduled Oct. 15 trip to Memphis to take on the Nighthawks homeschool team has been canceled. Coach John McNeal has booked a game at Red Boiling Springs for that night.
