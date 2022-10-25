WHITE PINE — It took until the second quarter to get rolling, but once it did, it was business for usual for top-ranked Friendship Christian in a 38-7 East Region win at Lakeway Christian last Friday night.
Garrett Weekly broke the shutout with a 16-yard touchdown run, followed by a 6-yard scoring scoot by Tyson Wolcott.
After Lakeway cut the margin in half on a 44-yard touchdown pass, Landon Williams got three of those points back with a 34-yard field goal to up Friendship’s lead to 17-7 going into halftime.
Wolcott, who ran for 174 yards on 17 carries, went 43 yards to make it 24-7. Weekly, who completed 7 of 11 passes for 130 yards, got 11 on a scoring pass to Brock Montgomery for a 31-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Weekly capped the scoring with a 24-yard scoring strike to Channing Anthony in the fourth as the Commanders returned home from their second straight trip to East Tennessee with a 9-0 record, 3-0 in the East Region.
While the Commanders were compiling 320 yards of offense, Lakeway was held to 215 as Friendship defensive lineman Devin Lively had a quarterback sack among his two tackles behind the line. In addition to his rushing, Wolcott was also FCS’ top tackler with nine.
The Commanders will return to Pirtle Field this Thursday for all the East Region marbles as Middle Tennessee Christian comes in for a season-finale which will decide the league championship and first-round bye in the upcoming Division II-A playoffs. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.