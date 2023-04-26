WATERTOWN — Alyssa Wood hit two home runs and Jaina Drennon pitched a six-hit shutout Monday as Watertown blanked Westmoreland 6-0.
WATERTOWN — Alyssa Wood hit two home runs and Jaina Drennon pitched a six-hit shutout Monday as Watertown blanked Westmoreland 6-0.
The Lady Purple Tigers scored in the first four innings, finishing with eight hits.
Wood and Drennon drove in two runs each while Callie Buhler banged out a pair of singles.
Drennon struck out six and walked none.
Lebanon could muster only four hits against Lilliana Acosta as visiting Blackman blanked the Lady Blue Devils 7-0 Monday night.
Acosta struck out six and walked two in seven innings.
Aundrea Huddleston had half of Lebanon’s singles.
Laina Knight matched Acosta until the third inning when Blackman scored three times. The Lady Blaze finished off the night with three more in the seventh, finishing with nine hits.
GALLATIN — Lebanon beat Central Magnet 9-2 and Trousdale County 4-0 last Saturday in the Griffin Classic at Triple Creek Park.
Against Central Magnet, the Lady Devils widened a 3-0 lead to 7-0 with four runs in the fourth inning on RBIs by Katelyn Clemmons, Lillie Beth Waddle and Alyssa Horne. Clemmons homered in the fifth.
McKenzie Jordan pitched the full five innings, allowing both Central Magnet scores in the fifth on five hits and a walk.
Lebanon outhit Central Magnet 15-5. Alyssa Horne drove in two runs on three singles while Clemmons had three RBIs on the homer and single. Laina Knight doubled as she, Waddle and Teagan Fetcho each had two hits. Keeli Davis, Maci Hodge and Adelyn Stephens also doubled.
The Lady Devils turned around and shut out Trousdale County behind Knight’s six-inning one-hitter.
Aundrea Huddleston put Lebanon on the board with a second-inning home run. Knight and Hodge doubled while Fetcho finished with two singles from the leadoff spot as the Lady Devils had eight hits.
