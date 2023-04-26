WATERTOWN — Alyssa Wood hit two home runs and Jaina Drennon pitched a six-hit shutout Monday as Watertown blanked Westmoreland 6-0.

The Lady Purple Tigers scored in the first four innings, finishing with eight hits.

