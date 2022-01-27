The Woody Hunt postgame radio show has been a staple of Cumberland baseball games since they began to be aired in the late 1980s.
But just because Woody Hunt is now retired as coach, it doesn’t mean fans won’t be able to hear the hall of famer on air. In fact, there will be games he’ll be heard even more than ever.
Hunt has agreed to serve as a color analyst alongside play-by-play man Randy Sallis for at least some of the 47 Phoenix games which will be heard on air and/or livestreamed this season.
He might even be offering his insight as soon as Friday when his son, Ryan, begins his tenure as Phoenix head coach during a 2 p.m. double header at LSU-Shreveport.
“I’m not going to do all of the games, just some of the games — maybe the home games,” Woody Hunt said Tuesday. “I’m trying to figure that out.
“They asked me to do it. It just came up the last minute.”
It came up from Sallis, who said he got the idea when Hunt persuaded him to broadcast intrasquad games online during the fall of 2020. Sallis didn’t expect more than 100 parents to tune in. The first game had 285 listeners, and it grew from there.
“It blew me away,” Sallis said. “He let his assistant coaches coach the games, so he came up with me and talked about the game. He was great. He was funny. He gave intricate details on the game.
“I learned so much about baseball in the one game we did on the air… I thought, he would be great at doing this.”
Sallis essentially said Hunt will set his own schedule to be on air, but made a prediction.
“He did not want to commit, but I think he’s going to do most of the games,” said Sallis, who will have CU sports information director (and former catcher) Kyle Allen in the bullpen for the games Hunt doesn’t work.
Before becoming play-by-play man last year, Sallis served two years doing color alongside Mitch Walters, who had been part of the broadcasts for decades, inheriting PBP from Lynn Bogle. Walters, who had been at CU since the late 1980s coaching different sports, served as assistant athletic director in charge of eligibility and retention in recent years until retiring in 2020. He often dropped names of former players during his broadcasts and they regularly tuned in from wherever in the country (or world) they happened to be.
Sallis admittedly does not have the institutional memory Walters possesses, but he knows who does.
“(Woody Hunt) built this program,” Sallis said. “Nobody knows any more about it. Nobody cares any more about it.
“There are so many of his former players who listen anyway. I think those guys are going to listen longer with him on it. I think he’s going to hold their attention longer.”
Hunt said he’ll try not to question the moves of his successor.
“I’m going to try to stay out of second-guessing,” he said. “Just provide some insight on what goes on during the games — the reasoning behind a certain move — for both teams.
“The game’s not that hard to analyze. You can probably analyze better from the pressbox than from the dugout.”
He will be absent from the dugout for the first time since the 1970s, so this week is a period of transition.
“It does feel strange (after) being with the team 44 years as a head coach and an assistant,” Hunt said. “But I’m at peace with what I did.
“I’m working 20 hours a week for the school, trying to keep busy with that. I’m not ready to just sit down.”
And for Ryan Hunt, it’s a return to the school where he played for and coached under his dad before a six-season stint as head coach at Vol State Community College. He admitted to “getting anxious”, but is otherwise busy during opening week.
“Haven’t had a whole lot of time to think about it, just trying to get everything ready,” Ryan Hunt said. “But I’m anxious, and I think I’ll be nervous when gametime comes. Not scared, just excited about the new season.
“I don’t get all uptight in filling Dad’s shoes. He’s legacy is second to none and nobody can fill his shoes.”
Friday’s game will mark the earliest known start to a Cumberland baseball season, beating by three days the Jan. 31 opening day to the 2003 season at Faulkner in Montgomery, Ala. It was added to the schedule just a couple of weeks ago when another opponent backed out. LSU-Shreveport, whose coach Brad Nettendorf is brother to Phoenix pitching coach Brett Neffendorf, is paying CU some money to help offset the Phoenix’s travel costs, Ryan Hunt said.
Former Cumberland infielder Zeke Maldonado now plays for the Pilots, who are ranked 10th in the NAIA preseason poll.
Fans can listen to Sallis and Hunt (or Allen) most games online at gocumberlandathletics.edu. Road games can also be heard on wantfm.com. Home games are also available on video on the Cumberland site.
The on-air radio broadcast schedule can be confusing, Sallis admitted. Weekday games (Monday-Friday) can be heard on WCOR-FM 1490 and will switch to WANT-FM 98.9 after 6 p.m., even if the games are in progress. Saturday-Sunday games will be on both stations and platforms, Sallis said.
Cumberland and LSU-Shreveport will play another double header at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Phoenix have trips to Mobile, Ala., and Sterlington, La., before Ryan Hunt makes his home debut in the stadium named for his father Feb. 14 when Indiana-Southeast visits Ernest L. Stockton Field.
