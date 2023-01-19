Young Devilettes scrap past Green Hill

Lebanon’s youthful girls scrapped and clawed to a 40-30 win over visiting Wilson Central before a packed house Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes led from start to finish with the exception of a couple of ties. Lebanon led 8-5 at the first-quarter break, 19-16 at halftime and 26-20 going into the fourth as the Devilettes improved to 15-6 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-4A.
TK Hastings hit three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 15 points. Tiara Spencer also swished a pair of 3s as she and former Lady Hawk Trinity Franzen each finished with 10. Tiffany Harrigan had five and Shaunna Rowe two.
“Everybody we’ve got is young,” said Lebanon coach Cory Barrett, whose roster now has no seniors after three left the team last weekend. “They’re playing for each other. They’re excited about the game. We went over the scouting report and for them to be so young — 14- and 15-years old and a couple of 16-year-olds mixed in there — they played pretty mature tonight. They executed the game plan. And then we let them play on offense. We let them make plays. We let them play through mistakes. I’m just so proud of them. That was a great win for us tonight in front of a big crowd.”
“I know they’ve had a roster turnover, but I think they’re more athletic now,” Green Hill coach Joseph Simmons said of the Devilettes. “They’re playing as a team, playing with a lot of confidence. I just thought they played harder than us.”
Simmons had just one game video of Lebanon’s new lineup to study, but said he watched earlier games to look at players who were then coming off the bench but are playing bigger roles now.
“We knew who the two main people were with Spencer and Hastings,” Simmons said. “I thought the X factor for them last night was Trinity Franzen in the post. I thought she dominated down there. She was physical with our posts and dominated, really, the offensive glass.”
Green Hill tied the game 5-5 on a free throw by Sullie Gerik with 48.6 seconds left in the first quarter. Hastings hit a 3 from the top of the key on the other end to restore the lead to Lebanon.
A corner 3 by Julia Varpness brought the Lady Hawks into a 19-19 deadlock early in the second half before Hastings answered from the wing on the other end.
“I felt like we dominated the glass. We did a good job of blocking them out. We hadn’t been very good doing that. We’ve been working on it, focusing on it. Tonight, they did it and put it all together and we were able to get a big district win which really helps us moving forward.”
Samford-signee Aubrey Blankenship scored nine of her 12 points in the second quarter to lead the Lady Hawks. Alyssa Potier put in seven points, Varpness and Kensley Carter a triple apiece, Cameron Bryan and Savannah Kirby two each and Gerik her free throw as Green Hill fell to 9-11, 0-2. Other than Blankenship’s second period, Green Hill had trouble scoring.
“That’s been the story of our season,” Simmons said. “When everybody gets the ball, then our offense usually works better. When one or two people are doing all the scoring then we look a little stagnant.
“You’ve got to give credit to Lebanon. They had a great game plan. They were helping off several of our players. That’s what you do when you game plan and scout and look at stats and figure out who you can help off of and who you don’t have to help off of. We’ve got to have girls step up and make open shots because they’re not guarding them. Until they do that, they’re going to double team, triple team, have three people waiting on Aubrey at the basket and it’s going to be tough to score for anybody.”
Both teams will return to action at 6 p.m. Friday — Lebanon at Mt. Juliet and Green Hill at home against Wilson Central. This is the start of four straight road games for the Devilettes, though only one will be out of county, to Cookeville, before returning home to host Mt. Juliet on Feb. 7.
“We love playing at home, but if it’s time to be road warriors, we’ll be road warriors,” Barrett said.
Watertown wins defensive duel with White House
WATERTOWN — Watertown won a defensive battle with visiting White House 35-24 Monday night.
Madison King was the game’s only double-digit scorer with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and a 4-for-4 night at the free-throw line as Watertown improved to 9-10.
The Lady Purple Tigers found the basket often in shooting out to an 18-5 first-quarter lead. Points were hard to come by for Watertown thereafter, but the defense was a constant as the home team led 23-10 at halftime and 25-14 going into the fourth.
Jaleigh Robertson scored seven points for the Lady Purple Tigers while Presley Clark threw in a 3, Claire Manos and Macie Brejle two each and Miranda Nix a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for White House.
Watertown, which lost at District 6-AA rival Cannon County 41-35 last Friday, will return to league action at 6 p.m. this coming Friday at Smith County.
