Young Devilettes scrap past Green Hill

Lebanon's Tiffany Harrigan dribbles around a pick set by Trinity Franzen (right) on her former Green Hill teammate Savannah Kirby during the second half.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s youthful girls scrapped and clawed to a 40-30 win over visiting Wilson Central before a packed house Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Devilettes led from start to finish with the exception of a couple of ties. Lebanon led 8-5 at the first-quarter break, 19-16 at halftime and 26-20 going into the fourth as the Devilettes improved to 15-6 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-4A.

