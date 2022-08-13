Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Hannah Vadakin has named Samantha Young to the Phoenix coaching staff.
Young graduated with a dual major — a bachelor of science in business administration and accounting — while participating as a member of Spalding University’s volleyball program. The Kentucky native went on to become an assistant coach for the team from 2019-2020.
Young also brings two years of experience from Thomas More College where she participated in two national tournament championships — once as a player and once as the team’s manager.
For three years, Young worked as the head coach of the junior varsity volleyball team at her alma mater, Ballard High School in Louisville.
Between 2014 and 2018, she successfully ran the JV volleyball programs at three different high schools throughout Kentucky while also assisting with the varsity teams.
Upon moving to Tennessee last year, Young led the K2 Volleyball Club’s 16-2 travel team to a 52-18 season.
Prior to joining Vadakin’s coaching staff, Young most recently assisted with the Tennessee Wesleyan University volleyball program.
She will earn her master’s of coaching from the University of the Cumberlands in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.