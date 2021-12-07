Young Lady Tigers no match for DeKalb County

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s young Lady Tigers had no favorable matchup against DeKalb County and Ella VanVranken as the visitors from Smithville came down Sparta Pike and defeated their fellow Lady Tigers 41-26 last Friday night.
WHS’ only lead was 2-0 before VanVranken took off for the basket on breakaways and sank three 3-pointers. The sophomore guard scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter as DeKalb County constructed a 15-9 lead.
“(VanVranken) is a very nice player,” Watertown coach Jeff Keller said. “She can shoot deep and she can drive it as well. She’s a hard player to guard, very hard.”
DeKalb held Watertown to a second-quarter basket by Kierah Maklary en route to a 26-11 halftime lead and was up 35-18 going into the fourth.
Kadee Ferrell finished with 11 points as DeKalb County, using its length to its advantage, improved to 4-1 while Watertown, with one senior and one junior joining 14 freshmen and sophomores, fell to 1-4.
“They have a number of players who can shoot the basketball,” Keller said of the visitors. “It’s a tough matchup. Basically, they have five people you have to make sure you can guard and it’s not always easy to do.”
Maklary led Watertown with 11 points while Gwen Franklin finished with four; Miranda Nix, Presley Clark and Madison King three each and Shayla Allison two free throws.
“We’re getting a lot of good experience from these guys and we’ve seen where they’ve all gotten better over the course of this time,” said Keller, who wasn’t hired as coach until late October. “The fortunate thing for us is these next two weeks we have a lot of practice time available which we haven’t really had since the first two weeks we could practice. That will really help us because we’ve been able to identify things that we need to address and work on.”
The opening in the schedule is because Watertown won’t play again until this coming Friday when the Lady Tigers travel to Wartrace in Bedford County for a 6 p.m. game at Cascade.
Barr, Tomlin lead Lebanon to road win at Summit
SPRING HILL — Guards Asia Barr and Finley Tomlin each scored 16 points last Friday night to lift Lebanon past host Summit 47-58.
Tomlin tossed in four 3-pointers while Barr secured seven rebounds, deflected four balls and stole three others as the Devilettes improved to 6-1.
Lebanon led 11-8 at the first-quarter break, 19-15 at halftime and 35-26 through three periods.
Meioshe Mason added eight points and 10 rebounds for Lebanon while Julia Manous managed a 3 and Ny’lyia Rankins and Madison Jennings two each.
Quinn Johnson sank four triples in leading the Lady Trojans with 13 points while Bergen Allee’s 10 included a pair of triples as Summit slipped to 5-3.
Lebanon will host Brentwood at 6 p.m. today at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lady ‘Cats fall to Gallatin
GALLATIN — Gallatin rolled to a 59-26 triumph over Wilson Central last Friday night at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Lady Wave led 18-8 at the first-quarter break before a 17-0 second period sent them into halftime ahead 35-8 as they improved to 4-2.
Maggie Hale had 14 points and Sanaa Ricks 13 for Gallatin.
Alli McCullough led the Lady Wildcats with five points while Lillian Crutchfield and Kiah Seay each scored four, Jamey Ricketts and Alicia Winters three apiece; Akeley Thompson, Madeline Lee and Sterling Webb two each and Fadeyemi Okewusi a free throw as Central slipped to 1-5.
Wilson Central will host Northwest at 6 p.m. today.
Friendship falls at MTCS
MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee Christian controlled last Friday’s game from start to finish in a 57-11 win over Friendship Christian.
The Lady Cougars led 26- following the first quarter and 42- at halftime.
Sarah Wisniewski led the Lady Cougars with 15 points while Sydney Cooper collected 12 as they climbed to 4-.
Lily Maggart led the Lady Commanders with five points while Kate Petty, Savannah Bone and Rylee Agee each added two as they fell to 1-4.
Friendship will travel to District 4-IIA rival Nashville Christian at 6 p.m. today.
Lady Bears lose lead, fall in overtime
MT. JULIET — Hendersonville outscored Mt. Juliet by nine points in overtime to prevail 55-46 last Friday night.
After going to overtime even at 41-41, Cookie Morgan and Jaryn Jarrett each scored eight points in the extra four minutes as the Lady Commandos connected on 10 of 16 free throws to improve to 4-2 for the season.
Brette Taylor tossed in four 3-pointers in leading the Lady Commandos with 20 points while Jarrett threw in two triples on her way to 13.
The Lady Bears led 12-6 at the first-quarter break, 26-18 at halftime and 33-27 through three before the Lady Commandos controlled the fourth 14-8 as Taylor tossed in two 3s as part of her eight points in the period.
Jakoria Woods fired in four triples to lead the Lady Bears with 17 points while Evie Johnston scored seven points, Unity Jordan six and Dymond Howard, Kaley Jones, Adelyn Kendall and Jai’Niyah Pillows four apiece as Mt. Juliet slipped to 1-7.
The Lady Bears will continue their homestand today with a 6 p.m. game against Franklin.
Blankenship’s 28 lift Lady Hawks past Hillsboro
MT. JULIET — Aubrey Blankenship poured in 28 points last Friday night to carry Green Hill past visiting Hillsboro 42-37.
She had eight points in the first quarter as the Lady Hawks built an 11-6 lead and 15 by halftime as they went into the locker room ahead 23-9. She finished with 10 in the fourth as they improved to 3-4.
Savannah Kirby connected on a pair of 3-pointers for her six while Ava Heilman and Cameron Bryan each threw in three and Kensley Carter two.
Latisha Parris put in 12 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, while Tazia Williamson had nine of her 11 in the second half for the Lady Burros, who fell to 2-2.
Green Hill will travel to Gallatin on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
