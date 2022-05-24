GLADEVILLE — With Wilson Central’s heavy hitters kept largely off balance by Centennial pitcher Lauren Johnson, it was left up to Lady Wildcat freshman Reese Serbin with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the fourth inning of last Friday’s sectional.
With her uncle watching from the Centennial dugout, Serbin pulled Johnson’s offering through the right side to put Wilson Central ahead 3-2.
Then it was up to the only Lady Wildcat with state tournament experience to finish Wilson Central’s 3-2 win as Kyleigh Pitzer, who pitched in the Division II state tourney as a Friendship Christian freshman in 2019, overcame Centennial’s 2-0 first-inning lead to finish off the Lady Cougars 3-2, sending WCHS to its fourth state tournament and first since winning it all in ’15.
“The growth and the experience and all the things that we have collectively worked toward this year came to fruition tonight,” said Lady Wildcats coach Kacey Pedigo, who coached Mt. Juliet to three state tournaments, including two finals in 2006 and ’07.
A walk and a hit batter set up Makayla Cox’s two-run single for Centennial in the first inning.
Central’s hitters tried to go to work on Johnson, who kept the Lady Wildcats off balance until they managed to take advantage with their three runs in the fourth. Cassidy Goodard’s sacrifice fly to center field scored Madison Carey.
The next batter, Serbin, grounded a single past first base to score the deciding runs as her uncle, Centennial coach Jeff Serbin, watched from the first-base dugout.
“When she came up her first at-bat, she was frustrated with herself because she didn’t get on (grounding out with runners on base on the first pitch to end the second inning),” Pedigo said. “You could tell, the look on Reese’s face. You never get less than all she’s got and in that moment she was determined, and there it went.”
Pitzer took care of the rest, surviving a bases-loaded threat in the sixth and a runner on in the seventh as the other Lady Wildcat seniors, who were freshmen when they lost in this round at Dickson County in 2019, completed the trip to Murfreesboro. The final out of her three-hitter came on her 14th strikeout.
“It definitely helped me calm my nerves going into bigger games, so I know what it’s like,” Pitzer said of her prior state tourney experience. “So I’m not as nervous when I go into it as I was my freshman year.
“When we got those three runs, I trust my defense… When we got up by one run, I was going to lock it down. I wasn’t going to let them get any more.”
“It’s like I tell these girls, ‘I believe in us’,” Pedigo said. “We can do difficult things. And we’ve had to do difficult things at times throughout the year and the experience we gained from those times was vital in us being successful tonight.”
Johnson surrendered five hits and, with three strikeouts, relied on her defense, which committed one error. Central’s D was flawless.
“(Johnson) did an excellent job against our hitters,” Pedigo said. “Our hitters struggled, obviously. But I have nothing but good things to say about what she did in the circle.”
This wasn’t Jeff Serbin’s first time coaching against family.
As Mt. Juliet’s coach prior to Pedigo’s 2006 arrival, he went against Wilson Central, then coached by his wife, Ashley, who began the program and established the field with the school’s 2001 opening.
Ashley Putman-Serbin’s assistant coach for her seven-year stay at WCHS was Casey Foster, who’s now Pedigo’s first-base coach.
