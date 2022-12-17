Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell signed a contract to purchase two vacant lots that will add parking to the city’s historic downtown square.
The two lots are located at the corner of Gay Street and South Cumberland Street, just south of the square. The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the lots for $301,622.14 in November, and the project is currently in the design phase.
“As the square has grown tremendously, we’ve had a lot of investment in that area, a lot of successful businesses,” Bell said. “We have restaurants going in now, and as more businesses go in there, parking space becomes more limited.”
Bell had been looking for opportunities to expand the parking near the square for a while and said that the new lots should help with the issue of available spots.
“Business owners down there talk to me a lot about needing more spaces, customers passing by because they can’t find somewhere to park,” Bell said. “People in general who want to go to the square to shop and eat, they talk to me a lot too about needing more spaces there.”
All of the property around the square is private, so putting in additional parking would have been a challenge before the vacant lots became available.
“It’s something I think will be a great addition,” Bell said. “It’ll be convenient for people to park there and walk to the places they want to go. It’ll be something that will benefit the entire area.”
The influx of visitors to the square is what Bell said was causing the parking issue.
“There are a lot of people that work on the square, but mostly it’s people coming to square,” Bell said. “Obviously, people going to the square makes it very economically vibrant, which is what we want, but also, we don’t want to pass by either. This just gives people more opportunity to stop and take advantage of what’s there, to support those businesses, and hopefully, that will not only provide more convenience but also provide more opportunities for the businesses that are there.”
Designs for the parking lots are currently in their preliminary stages, and a timeline for the project has not been solidified.
“As far as a timeline, we want to get it done as quickly as possible, but we also want to do it right,” Bell said. “We want it to be something other than just asphalt. We want to beautify the area with shrubbery and things such as that. With the water issues on the square, we want to make sure that the construction we do improves that as much as possible so that goes into design as well.”
