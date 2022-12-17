SQUARE PARKING 1

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell recently signed a contract to purchase vacant lots near the square in Lebanon. With an increase in people coming to the square to eat and shop, the current amount of parking isn’t enough for the amount of visitors the city is having.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell signed a contract to purchase two vacant lots that will add parking to the city’s historic downtown square.

The two lots are located at the corner of Gay Street and South Cumberland Street, just south of the square. The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the lots for $301,622.14 in November, and the project is currently in the design phase.

