A memorial service for Stacy T. Bennett will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Darrin Reynolds officiating.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Monday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Bennett, 53, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on Sept. 12, 1969, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Jerry Wilson Bennett and Ardelia Woodard Bennett.
He was a 1987 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
He worked for Valley Packaging, a division of Green Bay Company, in sales support.
He attended Journey Church.
He coached the Tennessee Crusaders girls softball team and loved to play golf. He also enjoyed sitting by his pool and going deep sea fishing.
He was past president of the Lebanon High School softball booster club.
He is survived by: his wife of 28 years, Carla Hilton Bennett; two daughters, Allie Jayne Bennett, Anna Mai Bennett; and father and mother-in-law, James and Yvetta Hilton.
Memorials may be made to Ambria’s Oasis by visiting Ambriasoasis.org.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
