Lebanon’s John Stallworth has been named as the recipient of the Rogers-Bell Industry Leadership Award given by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) during the association’s 50th anniversary, which was held at the Omni Hotel in Nashville on Nov. 4.
In the association’s 50-year history, only three recipients have ever been selected to receive the prestigious award.
Stallworth, a twice-retired board chairman of the ABC, is the owner of Trades Unlimited, which is headquartered in Nashville.
Trades Unlimited celebrated its 20th anniversary in business this year and has a goal of providing skilled craftsmen to the construction industry in 27 states.
Stallworth is a long-time resident of Wilson County and has served as chairman on numerous boards, including the Associated Builders and Contractors, AGAPE of Nashville, Y-Build of Middle TN, Youth Encouragement Services, and the ABC Workers Compensation Fund of Tennessee.
